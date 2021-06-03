June 2021 Report on Global Power Semiconductors Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Power Semiconductors Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Power Semiconductors market covered in Chapter 4:

Semikron

STMicroelectronics

Renesas

International Rectifier

Mitsubishi

NXP Semiconductors

Fuji Electric

Toshiba

Infineon

Vishay

Fairchild

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Power Semiconductors market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Discrete Module Forms

Multi-Chip Module Forms

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Power Semiconductors market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Military and Aerospace

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Power Semiconductors Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Discrete Module Forms

1.5.3 Multi-Chip Module Forms

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Power Semiconductors Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Consumer Electronics

1.6.4 Military and Aerospace

1.7 Power Semiconductors Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Power Semiconductors Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Power Semiconductors Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Power Semiconductors Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Power Semiconductors

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Power Semiconductors

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Power Semiconductors Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Semikron

4.1.1 Semikron Basic Information

4.1.2 Power Semiconductors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Semikron Power Semiconductors Market Performance (2015-2020)

…continued

