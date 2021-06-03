June 2021 Report on Global Recessed Lighting Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Recessed Lighting Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Recessed Lighting market covered in Chapter 4:

Herbert Waldmann GmbH and Co. Kg

Zumtobel Group AG

GE Lighting (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

KLS Martin Group

Cree Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hubbell Incorporation

Trilux Lighting Ltd.

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Recessed Lighting market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Fluorescent

LED

Renewable Energy

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Recessed Lighting market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Patient Wards and ICUs

Examination Rooms

Surgical Suites

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Recessed Lighting Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Fluorescent

1.5.3 LED

1.5.4 Renewable Energy

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Recessed Lighting Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Patient Wards and ICUs

1.6.3 Examination Rooms

1.6.4 Surgical Suites

1.7 Recessed Lighting Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Recessed Lighting Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Recessed Lighting Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Recessed Lighting Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Recessed Lighting

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Recessed Lighting

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Recessed Lighting Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Herbert Waldmann GmbH and Co. Kg

4.1.1 Herbert Waldmann GmbH and Co. Kg Basic Information

4.1.2 Recessed Lighting Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Herbert Waldmann GmbH and Co. Kg Recessed Lighting Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Herbert Waldmann GmbH and Co. Kg Business Overview

4.2 Zumtobel Group AG

4.2.1 Zumtobel Group AG Basic Information

4.2.2 Recessed Lighting Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Zumtobel Group AG Recessed Lighting Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Zumtobel Group AG Business Overview

4.3 GE Lighting (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

4.3.1 GE Lighting (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company) Basic Information

4.3.2 Recessed Lighting Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 GE Lighting (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company) Recessed Lighting Market Performance (2015-2020)

…continued

