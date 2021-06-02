POROUS CONCRETE AND ASPHALT MARKET: Overview, Industry Size, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Top Competitors

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Porous Concrete and Asphalt will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Porous Concrete and Asphalt market size (a most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Porous Concrete and Asphalt market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
– LafargeHolcim
– Cemex
– CRH
– BASF
– Sika
– Chaney
– Boral
– U.S. Concrete
– CNBM
– China West Construction
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Porous Concrete and Asphalt market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The credible Porous Concrete and Asphalt Market report comprehensively studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, and key developments in the market. This report has a lot to offer such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, geographical analysis and many other parameters that help to take the business towards growth and success. Porous Concrete and Asphalt Market document is generated with the comprehension of business goals and needs to bridge the gap by delivering with the most appropriate and suitable solutions; which rises the company’s growth, by subsidizing the risk and improving their performance.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Pervious Concrete
– Porous Asphalt
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Municipal Infrastructure
– Commercial Infrastructure
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Consumption 2016-2026
2.1.2 Porous Concrete and Asphalt Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Porous Concrete and Asphalt Segment by Type
2.2.1 Pervious Concrete
2.2.2 Porous Asphalt
2.3 Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Type
2.3.1 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.3.3 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)
2.4 Porous Concrete and Asphalt Segment by Application
2.4.1 Municipal Infrastructure
2.4.2 Commercial Infrastructure
2.5 Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Application
2.5.1 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
2.5.3 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)
3 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt by Company
3.1 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Company (2019-2021)
3.1.2 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)
3.2 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Revenue by Company (2019-2021)
3.2.2 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)
3.3 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Manufacturers Porous Concrete and Asphalt Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Porous Concrete and Asphalt Product Location Distribution
3.4.2 Players Porous Concrete and Asphalt Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Porous Concrete and Asphalt by Region
4.1 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt by Region
4.1.1 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Region
4.1.2 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Revenue by Region
4.2 Americas Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales Growth
4.3 APAC Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales Growth
4.4 Europe Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Country
5.1.1 Americas Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Americas Porous Concrete and Asphalt Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 Americas Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Type
5.3 Americas Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Region
6.1.1 APAC Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Region (2016-2021)
6.1.2 APAC Porous Concrete and Asphalt Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
6.2 APAC Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Type
6.3 APAC Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Porous Concrete and Asphalt by Country
7.1.1 Europe Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Porous Concrete and Asphalt Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Type
7.3 Europe Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Porous Concrete and Asphalt by Country
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Porous Concrete and Asphalt Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Country
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Porous Concrete and Asphalt Distributors
10.3 Porous Concrete and Asphalt Customer
11 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Market Forecast
11.1 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Forecast by Region
11.1.1 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
11.2.2 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
11.2 Americas Forecast by Country
11.3 APAC Forecast by Region
11.4 Europe Forecast by Country
11.5 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Country
11.6 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Forecast by Type
11.7 Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 LafargeHolcim
12.1.1 LafargeHolcim Company Information
12.1.2 LafargeHolcim Porous Concrete and Asphalt Product Offered
12.1.3 LafargeHolcim Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.1.4 LafargeHolcim Main Business Overview
12.1.5 LafargeHolcim Latest Developments
12.2 Cemex
12.2.1 Cemex Company Information
12.2.2 Cemex Porous Concrete and Asphalt Product Offered
12.2.3 Cemex Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.2.4 Cemex Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Cemex Latest Developments
12.3 CRH
12.3.1 CRH Company Information
12.3.2 CRH Porous Concrete and Asphalt Product Offered
12.3.3 CRH Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.3.4 CRH Main Business Overview
12.3.5 CRH Latest Developments
12.4 BASF
12.4.1 BASF Company Information
12.4.2 BASF Porous Concrete and Asphalt Product Offered
12.4.3 BASF Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.4.4 BASF Main Business Overview
12.4.5 BASF Latest Developments
12.5 Sika
12.5.1 Sika Company Information
12.5.2 Sika Porous Concrete and Asphalt Product Offered
12.5.3 Sika Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.5.4 Sika Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Sika Latest Developments
12.6 Chaney
12.6.1 Chaney Company Information
12.6.2 Chaney Porous Concrete and Asphalt Product Offered
12.6.3 Chaney Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.6.4 Chaney Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Chaney Latest Developments
12.7 Boral
12.7.1 Boral Company Information
12.7.2 Boral Porous Concrete and Asphalt Product Offered
12.7.3 Boral Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.7.4 Boral Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Boral Latest Developments
12.8 U.S. Concrete
12.8.1 U.S. Concrete Company Information
12.8.2 U.S. Concrete Porous Concrete and Asphalt Product Offered
12.8.3 U.S. Concrete Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.8.4 U.S. Concrete Main Business Overview
12.8.5 U.S. Concrete Latest Developments
12.9 CNBM
12.9.1 CNBM Company Information
12.9.2 CNBM Porous Concrete and Asphalt Product Offered
12.9.3 CNBM Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.9.4 CNBM Main Business Overview
12.9.5 CNBM Latest Developments
12.10 China West Construction
12.10.1 China West Construction Company Information
12.10.2 China West Construction Porous Concrete and Asphalt Product Offered
12.10.3 China West Construction Porous Concrete and Asphalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.10.4 China West Construction Main Business Overview
12.10.5 China West Construction Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
