Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Size and Share Analysis, Emerging Drugs, Key Companies, and Epidemiology Forecast

Congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI) is a condition that causes individuals to have abnormally high levels of insulin, which is a hormone that helps control blood sugar levels. People with this condition have frequent occurrences of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). In infants and young children, these occurrences are characterized by a lack of energy (lethargy), irritability, or difficulty feeding. Repeated episodes of low blood sugar increase the risk for serious complications such as breathing difficulties, seizures, intellectual disability, vision loss, brain damage, and coma.

Genetic forms of CHI are due to mutation in the genes involved in the regulation of insulin secretion. CHI typically presents with fasting hypoglycemia but can present with postprandial hypoglycemia or in some cases hypoglycemia can be provoked by protein/leucine loading or even exercise. Based on cause, CHI is divided into transient and persistent types.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Key Facts

According to DelveInsight, the total prevalent population of Congenital Hyperinsulinism in the 7 major markets was estimated to be 21,852 cases in 2017, which is expected to increase by 2030.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of Congenital Hyperinsulinism with 2,374 cases in 2017, followed by UK and France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population.

In terms of types, as per the DelveInsight analysis, there were 5,705 transient types Congenital Hyperinsulinism and 3,072 persistent type CHI in 2017 in the United States.

In 2017, the total prevalent population of Congenital Hyperinsulinism in the United States was found to be 9,777.

According to the National Institute of Health, CHI affects approximately 1 in 50,000 newborns. This condition is more common in certain populations, affecting up to 1 in 2,500 newborns.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) market size is expected to increase in the coming years owing to the rise in number of prevalent cases in the 7MM.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Congenital Hyperinsulinism patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Congenital Hyperinsulinism epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Segmentation –

Total Prevalent Cases of Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI)

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI)

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Congenital Hyperinsulinism

Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) {ABCC8, KCNJ11 and others}

Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Congenital Hyperinsulinism(CHI) based on histology

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Companies –

Rezolute

Zealand Pharma

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

AmideBio and Recordati

And many others.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Therapies covered in the report include:

RZ358

CSI-Glucagon

Avexitide

Dasiglucagon

Pasireotide (Signifor)

And many more.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) pipeline is not robust, however it possess promising and potential drugs in clinical stage of developments, which are expected to be launched in the near future.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Congenital Hyperinsulinism Competitive Intelligence Analysis Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Overview at a Glance Congenital Hyperinsulinism Disease Background and Overview Congenital Hyperinsulinism Patient Journey Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology and Patient Population Congenital Hyperinsulinism Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Congenital Hyperinsulinism Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Congenital Hyperinsulinism Treatment Congenital Hyperinsulinism Marketed Products Congenital Hyperinsulinism Emerging Therapies Congenital Hyperinsulinism Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Outlook (7 major markets) Congenital Hyperinsulinism Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Drivers Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Barriers

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

