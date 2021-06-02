Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Market Share and Growth Analysis, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency is the most common hereditary disorder in which the body is unable to produce a sufficient amount of Alpha-Antitrypsin (AAT) protein. Alpha-Antitrypsin (AAT) protein plays an important role in protecting organs of the body such as the liver and lungs from the harmful effects of proteolytic enzymes such as neutrophil elastase. Thus, AATD leads to an increased risk of developing a liver disease like Cirrhosis, as well as lung diseases such as Emphysema and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Panniculitis.

Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency is an inherited disease, caused due to the inherited mutation of the SERPINA1 gene, which plays an important role in producing Alpha Antitrypsin protein in the liver. Researchers have identified approximately 150 mutations of the SERPINA1 gene. Among these mutations, S and Z are the most common ones observed among individuals with Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency. S allele results in a moderately low level of Alpha Antitrypsin protein, whereas Z allele leads to a very low level of Alpha Antitrypsin protein and in turn the highest level of Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency.

Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Market Key Facts

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total prevalent population of Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) in 6 major markets (i.e the United States and EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) was found to be 1,835,647 in 2017

DelveInsight Analysts have observed the population with the PISS allele to have the highest numbers, followed by PISZ. However, the most prevalent type of deficient allele associated with AAT Deficiency is the Z allele.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany has the highest prevalent population of AATD with 34,345 cases, followed by the United Kingdom, which has a prevalent population of 27,930 in 2017.

Men and women are equally affected by Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency.

Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Market

The Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) market size is expected to increase during the study period owing to the launch of upcoming therapies in the 7MM.

The Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Epidemiology

The Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Epidemiology Subtype Segmentation –

Population at risk of Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency

Prevalent Population of Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency

Gender– Specific Prevalent Population of Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency

Comorbidities associated with Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency

Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Companies –

Grifols

Shire

Kamada

CSL Behring

LFB Biotechnologies

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Arrow Head Pharmaceuticals

Head Pharmaceuticals

And many others.

Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Therapies covered in the report include:

ALN-AAT02

DCR-A1AT

ARO-AAT

VX-814 & VX-864

Inhaled AAT (also known as Inhaled Alpha-1 Antitrypsin)

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Market Overview at a Glance Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Disease Background and Overview Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Patient Journey Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Epidemiology and Patient Population Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Treatment Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Marketed Products Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Emerging Therapies Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Market. Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Market Drivers Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

