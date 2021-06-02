Spina Bifida In-Utero Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Spina bifida is a congenital defect consisting of an opening in the spinal column. It can occur at any point along the spine. During early fetal development, the spine comes together like a zipper covering the spinal cord and nerves. Incomplete closure of the spine is referred to as spina bifida, or a neural tube defect.

Spina bifida is a type of neural tube defect. The neural tube is the structure that eventually develops into the baby’s brain and spinal cord. In spina bifida, part of the neural tube doesn’t develop or close properly, leading to defects in the spinal cord and bones of the spine (vertebrae). It’s not known what causes spina bifida, but a lack of folic acid before and in the early stages of pregnancy is a significant risk factor.

DelveInsight’s “Spina Bifida In-Utero Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Spina Bifida In-Utero, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Spina Bifida In-Utero market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Spina Bifida In-Utero market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Spina Bifida In-Utero market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Spina Bifida In-Utero Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Spina Bifida In-Utero treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Spina Bifida In-Utero Market Key Facts

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, spina bifida is the most common, permanently disabling birth defect. In 2005, the CDC approximated that about 18 cases of myelomeningocele per 100,000 live births occur in the United States. The Spina Bifida Association conservatively estimates that there are 70,000 people living in the United States with the condition.

Myelomeningocele accounts for about 75% of all spina bifida cases. This is the most severe form of the condition in which a portion of the spinal cord itself protrudes through the back. Alternatively, myelomeningocele occurs in approximately

As per DelveInsight’s findings, Spina Bifida is slightly more prevalent in females as compared to males.

According to Children’s Wisconsin, neural tube defects are the most common congenital central nervous system anomaly, with between 70,000 and 100,000 people in the U.S. affected. The most common type, spina bifida, affects an estimated 1,500 babies a year.

Key Benefits of Spina Bifida In-Utero Market Report

Spina Bifida In-Utero market report provides an in-depth analysis of Spina Bifida In-Utero Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Spina Bifida In-Utero market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Spina Bifida In-Utero Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Spina Bifida In-Utero market in the upcoming years.

The Spina Bifida In-Utero market report covers Spina Bifida In-Utero market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Spina Bifida In-Utero patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Spina Bifida In-Utero Market

The Spina Bifida In-Utero market size is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of incident population in the 7MM.

Current ongoing research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies for developing the therapies and the expected launch in the coming years will also significantly impact the market.

The Spina Bifida In-Utero market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Spina Bifida In-Utero market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Spina Bifida In-Utero market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Spina Bifida In-Utero Epidemiology

The Spina Bifida In-Utero epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Spina Bifida In-Utero patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Spina Bifida In-Utero epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Spina Bifida In-Utero Epidemiology Segmentation

Total Incident Population of Spina Bifida

Severity-specific Incidence of Spina Bifida

Diagnosed and Treatable Incidence of Spina Bifida

Type-specific (Pre-natal and Post-natal) Incident Population of Spina Bifida

Spina Bifida In-Utero Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Spina Bifida In-Utero Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Spina Bifida In-Utero market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Spina Bifida In-Utero market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of the Spina Bifida market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period.

At present, companies such as TissueTech (TTAX02) and others are involved in the development of therapies for Spina Bifida In-Utero. Though the current pipeline for Spina Bifida is limited, it presents a good opportunity for many new players to enter into the market and grab a significant market share.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Spina Bifida In-Utero Competitive Intelligence Analysis Spina Bifida In-Utero Market Overview at a Glance Spina Bifida In-Utero Disease Background and Overview Spina Bifida In-Utero Patient Journey Spina Bifida In-Utero Epidemiology and Patient Population Spina Bifida In-Utero Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Spina Bifida In-Utero Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Spina Bifida In-Utero Treatment Spina Bifida In-Utero Marketed Products Spina Bifida In-Utero Emerging Therapies Spina Bifida In-Utero Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Spina Bifida In-Utero Market Outlook (7 major markets) Spina Bifida In-Utero Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Spina Bifida In-Utero Market. Spina Bifida In-Utero Market Drivers Spina Bifida In-Utero Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

