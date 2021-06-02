Drones in Oil and Gas Market Report- Business Review, Technology, Top Companies and Trends by 2023

The research reports on Drones in Oil and Gas Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Drones in Oil and Gas Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Drones in Oil and Gas Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Unmanned aerial vehicles – UAVs or, more commonly, drones – have become integral to the oil and gas industry over the last few years owing to their increasing usability as technology has advanced. This is bolstered further by falling hardware costs and easing government regulations. The industrys steady transition towards digital transformation using sensors, cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) is providing an added impetus to drone usage.

Drone adoption in the oil and gas industry initially revolved around strategic deployments for remote monitoring and surveillance of assets during regular operations and in emergency situations. Recent advancements in sensing and imaging technologies are enabling drones to be deployed in a wide range of settings for performing inspection and predictive maintenance of critical infrastructure. Drone makers are also collaborating with oil and gas companies to develop custom drone platforms that can be equipped with different types of data collection technologies for obtaining real-time insights.

Scope of this Report-

– Overview of the emergence of drones as a theme in the oil and gas industry and its impact on operations.

– Detailed analysis of the emerging use cases for drones across the oil and gas value chain.

– A brief overview of the major application areas for the drones in the oil and gas industry.

– Assessment of the overall drones market across different industry verticals.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Understand the importance of adopting drone technology in oil and gas operations.

– Identify the key applications and trends for the drones theme.

– A review of some of the case studies highlighting the growing capabilities of drones in addressing business challenges across the oil and gas value chain.

– Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies based on their exposure to drones theme.

Table of Contents in this Report-

IMPACT OF DRONES ON THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY 4

Drone usage across the oil and gas industry 4

Drone-related developments in the oilfield services sector 4

Technology and regulatory highlights 5

Case studies 6

BP: Surveillance drones to monitor road conditions in Alaska 6

Kinsale Energy: Drone-based inspection for decommissioning of assets 7

Gazprom: Use of drones for hydrocarbon exploration 8

Equinor: Drone-mounted sensors for detecting methane emissions 8

Intel and Cyberhawk: Inspection of a gas terminal using drones 8

Chevron: Demonstrating the effectiveness of drones in tackling industrial accidents 9

PLAYERS 10

TRENDS 11

Applications of drones in oil and gas 11

Technology trends 12

Macroeconomic trends 15

Regulatory trends 18

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 22

Market size and growth forecasts 22

Competitive analysis 25

Timeline 26

VALUE CHAIN 27

The hardware layer is a fundamental component in the drone value chain 28

The software layer is getting increasingly crowded 29

DaaS providers are the new entrants in the industry 30

COMPANIES SECTION 31

Oil and gas companies 31

Public companies 32

Private companies 35

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 37

Anatomy of a drone 37

Key technologies within a drone 39

GLOSSARY 44

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 45