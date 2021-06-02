3D Printing in Oil and Gas Market Report- In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

The research reports on 3D Printing in Oil and Gas Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. 3D Printing in Oil and Gas Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. 3D Printing in Oil and Gas Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, has emerged as one of the key enabling technologies in driving industrial productivity. Over the years, 3D printing technology has received increasing prominence in different industries and has significantly impacted automotive and aerospace manufacturing. The oil and gas industry has also shown slow but steady adoption of this technology in recent years. Initially, 3D printing technology was largely limited to polymer-based products. However, recent advancements in metal-based 3D printing is making this technology more relevant to the oil and gas industry.
The key benefit of 3D printing technology lies in reducing the time it takes to produce complex prototypes. 3D printers can also lower the time required to manufacture functional products for use in operations. Due to stricter environmental norms, volatile oil prices and ever-increasing competition, companies are gravitating towards complex equipment designs to achieve operational efficiency. The ability to produce complex components, which are otherwise impossible to manufacture using conventional processes, is turning 3D printing into a must-have technology.
– Overview of the emergence of 3D printing technology as a theme in the oil and gas industry and its impact on operations.
– Detailed analysis of the emerging use cases for 3D printing across the oil and gas value chain.
– A brief overview of the major application areas for 3D printing in the oil and gas industry.
– Analysis of the 3D printing industry along with its use cases across different industry verticals.
– Understand the importance of adopting 3D printing in oil and gas operations.
– Identify the key applications and trends for the 3D printing theme.
– A review of some of the case studies highlighting the growing capabilities of 3D printing in addressing business challenges across the oil and gas value chain.
– Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and technology providers based on their exposure to 3D printing theme.
Table of Contents
IMPACT OF 3D PRINTING ON THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY
3D printing technology offers solutions for rapid product manufacturing facilitates the manufacturing of components with complex shapes and the manufacture of spare parts on-demand
Case studies
Royal Dutch Shell: 3D printing bridges the gap between design and fabrication
Royal Dutch Shell: 3D printers save time compared to conventional manufacturing methods
GE Oil and Gas: 3D printing used to produce gas turbine end burners
Siemens Energy: 3D printers used to manufacture gas turbine blades
Woodside Energy: 3D printers reduce repair and maintenance costs
Total SA: 3D printing deployed for custom use cases
PLAYERS
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING
Definition
The eight different types of 3D printing technology
The science behind 3D printing
The technology of materials
4D printing
The cost of 3D printing
TRENDS
Applications of 3D printing in oil & gas
Technology trends
Regulatory trends
Macroeconomic trends
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
Market size and growth forecasts
Competitive analysis
Mergers and acquisitions
Timeline
VALUE CHAIN
Hardware
Materials
Software
Services
HOW 3D PRINTING IS DISRUPTING INDUSTRIES
Manufacturing
Automotive
Aerospace
Consumer goods
Healthcare
Construction
Jewelry
Food
Toys
COMPANIES
Oil & gas companies
Public 3D printing companies
Private 3D printing companies
WHOS WHO IN 3D PRINTING
Classification by value chain segment
Classification by 3D printing technology
GLOSSARY
APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY