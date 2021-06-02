Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report- Analysis by Industry Share, Types, Region and Overview 2025

ReportsnReports added Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension is a rare, fatal cardiopulmonary disease with an annual mortality rate around 10%. The disease is a subset (Group 1) within the World Health Organizations (WHOs) classification of the different types of pulmonary hypertension. PAH is characterized by an abnormal rise in the resting mean pulmonary artery pressure (PAP) (>25mmHg compared with normal levels of around 14mmHg), a pulmonary vascular resistance of more than 3 Wood units, and a pulmonary capillary wedge pressure less than 15mmHg

The PAH market 2019 sales is estimated at approximately $4.5B across the 7MM, encompassing the US, the five major European countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), and Japan. By 2029, GlobalData expects the overall market to grow at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% to reach sales of $7.2B over the 10-year period. The 5EU market is anticipated to grow the fastest of the three regions, recording a CAGR of 7.3%, while the US and Japan will record CAGRs of 4.3% and 0.4%, respectively. At the end of 2029, the US will contribute around 72% of global sales, while the 5EU and Japan will account for 26% and 2% of global sales, respectively. The higher sales numbers for the US can be attributed to the higher price of pharmaceuticals and the greater diagnosed prevalence of PAH in the region. The extremely low PAH market size in Japan can be attributed to the low disease prevalence, which is probably a result of under-diagnosis of PAH in Japan.

Over the 10-year forecast period, the PAH market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%, reaching around $7.2B in 2029. The major driver for this growth will be the increased use of drugs from different classes in combination with each other, which will lead to increased treatment costs. According to KOLs, combination therapy will become a mainstay in PAH treatment during the forecast period, with greater use of upfront dual and triple combinations. This, in turn, will be the major driver of the market, despite the patent expirations of most currently marketed drugs and generic erosion.

Overall, the greatest unmet need in the PAH space is for novel drugs with curative or disease-stabilizing properties. The currently available drugs work in slowing the disease progression, and lead to improvements in FC. However, there is no marketed drug that addresses the underlying disease mechanism and is targeted at curing patients. The treatment algorithm for PAH has shifted from the use of monotherapies to using drugs in combination with each other

– The proportion of people at risk of developing PAH is expected to increase over the 10-year forecast period due to the growing aging population.

– The potential launch of 8 late-stage pipeline agents will increase the number of patients who can be offered pharmacological treatment options. In addition, three of these drugs in late-stage development are expected to have a high annual cost of therapy (ACOT), a factor that will contribute to notable profitability.

– Despite multiple therapies currently available to PAH patients, there is still a high level of unmet need within the treatment space. The most recognizable is the need for novel disease-modifying properties.

Despite the existence of numerous well-established treatment options in the PAH space, a few – yet significant – unmet needs remain.

– Which unmet needs are the most pressing in the 7MM?

– Where should pharmaceutical companies focus drug development efforts in order to become a significant player in the space?

The PAH market hasnt seen novel drug launches, though, clinical development activity has picked up.

– What are the most promising late-stage candidates and how much they expected to generate over the forecast period?

– What do KOLs say about their clinical and commercial positioning?

Although there is currently no cure for PAH, small companies are developing drugs to target new pathways .

– Which have been historically the companies leading the way?

– What new companies are emerging in the space?

– Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension including epidemiology, disease etiology and management.

– Topline PAH drugs market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and anticipated sales for major late-stage pipeline drugs.

– Key topics covered include assessment of current and pipeline therapies, unmet needs, current and future players and market outlook for the US, 5U and Japan over the 10-year forecast period.

– Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global PAH therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges.

