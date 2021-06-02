Cybersecurity in Healthcare Market Report- Growth Rate, Revenue Status, Size, Business Opportunities, Segmentation and Regional Overview

ReportsnReports added Cybersecurity in Healthcare Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Cybersecurity in Healthcare Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Cybersecurity in Healthcare Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1716990

The healthcare industry, including biopharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and payers, is targeted by malicious cyber threat actors due to the vast amount of valuable and sensitive data it holds. The biopharmaceutical industry is also vulnerable to attacks from activists, who protest against animal testing of drugs, high drug prices, and other ethical and political issues. As the healthcare industry becomes more digitized, it will provide cybercriminals with increased methods of stealing personal and proprietary data, including from medical health records and connected medical devices. For biopharmaceutical companies, the consequences of cyberattacks can be staggering, ranging from stolen IP, operational disruption to clinical trials and manufacturing, lost revenue through reduced drug sales, increased litigation risk, and reputation damage.

The increasingly sophisticated tools at hackers disposal reinforces the need for comprehensive cybersecurity approaches involving people, processes, and technology that are relevant to detection, prediction, prevention, and rapid response.

Scope of this Report-

Components of the report include –

– Key Industry Players: leading companies in the Cybersecurity space

– Industry Trends: key trends impacting the Cybersecurity space classified into healthcare, technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory themes.

– The Industry Analysis section includes:

– Market size and growth forecast of the global security 2019-2030

– Key M&A activity in 2019 and early 2020, with several vendors making acquisitions to enhance their offerings in areas such as zero trust networking, IoT, OT security, and endpoint protection.

– Venture funding of cybersecurity companies

– Impact of Cybersecurity on Healthcare Industry including a number of case studies that demonstrate how cybersecurity impacts the healthcare industry and how companies in the space are using cybersecurity for improved outcomes.

– Value Chain: overview of the value chain made up of three main areas: the cyber-aware organization, the cybersecurity organizational stack, and the cybersecurity technology stack.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Develop business strategies by understanding how cybersecurity will be used and shape the healthcare industry moving forward.

– Stay up to date on the key players in the cybersecurity space and where they sit in the value chain.

– See what activities healthcare companies are taking to secure their data

– Identify emerging industry trends to gain a competitive advantage.

– Identify opportunities for partnerships with cybersecurity and the healthcare industries

Single User License: US $ 1950

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1716990

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Industry Players

3 Industry Trends

3.1 Technology Trends

3.2 Macroeconomic Trends

3.3 Regulatory Trends

3.4 Healthcare Trends

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Third Wave of Cybersecurity

4.2 A Need for Vigilance and Resilience

4.3 Predictive Risk Assessments

4.4 Market Size and Growth Forecasts

4.5 Understanding the Malware Threat

4.6 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.7 Venture Funding for Cybersecurity Companies

4.8 Timeline

5 Impact of Cybersecurity on the Healthcare Industry

5.1 Cyberattacks Are Increasing Across the Healthcare Industry

5.2 Cost of Cyberattacks to Human Life

5.3 Healthcare Industry Continues to be Target for Ransomware Attacks

5.4 Denial of Service Is a Scary Prospect for Medical Devices

5.5 The Internet of Medical Things Is Vulnerable to Cyberattacks

5.6 Healthcare Companies Lack Network Segmentation

5.7 Cybersecurity Is a Key Emerging Technology for the Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.8 COVID-19: Increased Risk of Cyberattacks Across the Healthcare Industry During the Pandemic

5.9 Healthcare Case Studies

6 Value Chain

6.1 The Cyber-Aware Organization

6.2 The Cybersecurity Organizational Stack

6.3 The Cybersecurity Technology Stack

7 Companies Section

7.1 Public Companies

7.2 Private Companies

7.3 Healthcare Companies

8 Technology Briefing

9 Glossary

9.1 Bibliography

9.2 Glossary

10 Appendix: Our Thematic research methodology

10.1 Traditional thematic research does a poor job of picking winners and losers

10.2 Introducing thematic engine

10.3 This is how it works

10.4 How our research reports fit into our overall research methodology

10.5 About

10.6 About the Authors

10.7 Contact us

10.8 Disclaimer