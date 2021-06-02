Meningococcal Vaccines Market Report- Segments by Application Analysis, End Users, Regions and Forecast to 2022

ReportsnReports added Meningococcal Vaccines Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Meningococcal Vaccines Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Meningococcal Vaccines Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Meningococcal disease is an infection caused by Neisseria meningitidis bacteria, and, although relatively rare, is widely feared because of its high mortality rate even in otherwise healthy individuals. Serogroups A, B, C, W, and Y are the most common meningococcal types in the nine major markets (9MM) covered in this report (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Argentina, Brazil, and China), and immunization of high-risk groups such as infants and adolescents provides the best protection against the infection. Immunization with conjugated meningococcal serogroup C (MenC) is routinely recommended for infants in the 5EU and Brazil, and immunization against serogroup ACWY (MenACWY vaccines) is recommended in the US, UK, Italy, and Spain for adolescents, and in Argentina for infants. In China, immunization with polysaccharide MenA and MenAC vaccines is routinely recommended for infants and young children.

Sanofi, GSK, and Pfizer are the major players in the meningococcal vaccine market, with GSK and Pfizer providing vaccines in each category, while Sanofi is offering only MenACWY vaccines. A major unmet need remains in a vaccine that combines the protection against all five serogroups most common in the 9MM.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Meningococcal Vaccines: Executive Summary

2.1 Modest Growth Expected for the Meningococcal Vaccines Market over the Forecast Period, 2019-2029

2.2 Multivalent Meningococcal Vaccines Will Shape the Market During the Forecast Period to 2029

2.3 Multivalent MenACWY Vaccines Will Provide Broader Protection While Reducing the Vaccine Burden and Being More Cost-effective

2.4 The Anticipated Launches of Pentavalent MenABCWY Vaccines in 2024 Will Slowly Change the Meningococcal Vaccine Competitive Landscape

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Meningococcal Disease(2019-2029)

5.6 Discussion

6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

6.2 US

6.3 5EU

6.4 Argentina

6.5 Brazil

6.6 China

7 Competitive Assessment

7.1 Overview

8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Multivalent Meningococcal Vaccines

8.3 Routine Immunization Against Multiple Meningococcal Serogroups

8.4 Long-Term Protection Against Invasive Meningococcal Disease

8.5 Improved Vaccine CostEffectiveness

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

10 Current and Future Players

10.1 Overview

10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy

10.3 GlaxoSmithKline

10.4 Pfizer

10.5 Sanofi

11 Market Outlook

11.1 Global Markets

11.2 US

11.3 5EU

11.4 Argentina

11.5 Brazil

11.6 China

12 Appendix