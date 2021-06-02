Planned LNG Market Report- Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Planned Terminals

ReportsnReports added Planned LNG Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Planned LNG Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Planned LNG Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Globally, 90 new-build (planned and announced) liquefaction and regasification terminals are expected to start operations between 2020 and 2024. Of these, 25 are liquefaction terminals and 65 are regasification terminals. While most of the liquefaction terminals are planned in North America, the majority of regasification terminals are planned in Asia. By 2024, the Plaquemines liquefaction terminal (20.0 mtpa) in the US leads among the planned and announced LNG liquefaction terminals globally in terms of capacity, while Al-Zour (1,155.4 bcf) in Kuwait leads among the regasification terminals.

Scope of this Report-

– Updated information on all planned and announced LNG terminals globally with start year up to 2024

– Provides capacity data by liquefaction and regasification terminals from 2020 to 2024

– Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all planned and announced LNG terminals globally

– Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new-build) LNG terminals till 2024

– Latest developments and contracts related to LNG terminals, wherever available

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced LNG terminals globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

– Assess key LNG terminals data of your competitors

Table of Contents

2. Introduction

3. Global Planned LNG Industry

3.1. Global Planned LNG Industry, Key Data

3.2. Global Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction Snapshot

3.3. Global Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Regional Comparisons

3.4. Global Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Country Comparisons

3.5. Global Planned LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country

3.6. Global Planned LNG Industry, Regasification Snapshot

3.7. Global Planned LNG Industry, Regasification, Regional Comparisons

3.8. Global Planned LNG Industry, Regasification, Country Comparisons

3.9. Global Planned LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country

4. Africa Planned LNG Industry

4.1. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Key Data

4.2. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction Snapshot

4.3. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Country Comparisons

4.4. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country

4.5. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction Capacity by Country

4.6. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Regasification Snapshot

4.7. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Regasification, Country Comparisons

4.8. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals, Capacity Addtions and Capex by Country

4.9. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Regasification Capacity by Country

4.10. Africa LNG Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts

5. Asia Planned LNG Industry

5.1. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Key Data

5.2. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction Snapshot

5.3. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Country Comparisons

5.4. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminal, Capacity Addtions and Capex by Country

5.5. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction Capacity by Country

5.6. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Regasification Snapshot

5.7. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Regasification, Country Comparisons

5.8. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country

5.9. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Regasification Capacity by Country

5.10. Asia LNG Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts

6. Caribbean Planned LNG Industry

7. Central America Planned LNG Industry

8. Europe Planned LNG Industry

9. Former Soviet Union Planned LNG Industry

10. Middle East Planned LNG Industry

11. North America Planned LNG Industry

12. Oceania Planned LNG Industry

13. South America Planned LNG Industry

14. Appendix