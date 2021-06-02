Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Report-Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

The global Polyethylene Terephthalate capacity increased from 25.64 mtpa in 2014 to 30.47 mtpa in 2019 at an AAGR of 3.5 percent. It is expected to increase from 30.47 mtpa in 2019 to 35.28 mtpa in 2024 at an AAGR of 2.9 percent.

Scope of this Report-

– Global polyethylene terephthalate capacity outlook by region

– Global polyethylene terephthalate capacity outlook by country

– Polyethylene Terephthalate planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major polyethylene terephthalate producers globally

– Global polyethylene terephthalate capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global polyethylene terephthalate capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned polyethylene terephthalate plants globally

– Understand regional polyethylene terephthalate supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global polyethylene terephthalate industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of polyethylene terephthalate capacity data

Table of Contents

2. Introduction

3. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

3.1. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry, An Overview

3.2. Global Polyethylene TerephthalateIndustry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

3.3. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

3.4. Global Polyethylene TerephthalateIndustry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

3.5. GlobalPolyethylene TerephthalateIndustry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019

3.6. Global Polyethylene TerephthalateCapacity Contribution by Region

3.7. Key Companies by Polyethylene Terephthalate Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2019

3.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry

3.9. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

3.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projectsby Top 10 Countries

3.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

3.12. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

3.13. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects byCountries

4. Global Planned and AnnouncedPolyethylene Terephthalate Projects

5. Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry

5.1. Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry, An Overview

5.2. Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry,Capacity by Countries, 2014-2024

5.3. Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2014-2019

5.4. AfricaPolyethylene Terephthalate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019

5.5. AfricaPolyethylene Terephthalate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019

5.6. Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry in Egypt

5.7. Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry in South Africa

6. Asia Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry

6.1. Asia Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry, An Overview

6.2. Asia Polyethylene TerephthalateIndustry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

6.3. Asia Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

6.4. AsiaPolyethylene Terephthalate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019

6.5. AsiaPolyethylene TerephthalateIndustry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

6.6. AsiaPolyethylene Terephthalate Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

6.7. Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry in China

6.8. Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry in India

6.9. Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry in Taiwan

6.10. Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry in South Korea

6.11. Polyethylene TerephthalateIndustry in Thailand

6.12. Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry in Indonesia

6.13. Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry in Pakistan

6.14. Polyethylene TerephthalateIndustry in Japan

6.15. Polyethylene TerephthalateIndustry in Malaysia

6.16. Polyethylene TerephthalateIndustry in Vietnam

7. Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry

8. Former Soviet Union Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry

9. Middle East Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry

10. North America Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry

11. South America Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry

12. OceaniaPolyethylene Terephthalate Industry

13. Appendix