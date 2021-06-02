Ethylene Glycol Market Report- Industry Outlook to 2024 | Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

ReportsnReports added Ethylene Glycol Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Ethylene Glycol Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Ethylene Glycol Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3695485

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

The global Ethylene Glycol (EG) capacity increased from 30.24 mtpa in 2014 to 41.80 mtpa in 2019 at an AAGR of 6.5 percent. It is expected to increase from 41.80 mtpa in 2019 to 65.04 mtpa in 2024 at an AAGR of 8.8 percent.

Scope of this report-

– Global Ethylene Glycol capacity outlook by region

– Global Ethylene Glycol capacity outlook by country

– Ethylene Glycol planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major Ethylene Glycol producers globally

– Global Ethylene Glycol capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global Ethylene Glycol capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned ethylene glycol plants globally

– Understand regional ethylene glycol supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global ethylene glycol industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of ethylene glycol capacity data

Single User License: US $ 3995

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3695485

Table of Contents

2. Introduction

3. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

3.1. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, An Overview

3.2. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG)Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

3.3. Global EG Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

3.4. Global EGIndustry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

3.5. Global EGIndustry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019

3.6. Global EGCapacity Contribution by Region

3.7. Key Companies by EG Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2019

3.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to EG Industry

3.9. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

3.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projectsby Top 10 Countries

3.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

3.12. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

3.13. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects byCountries

4. Global Planned and AnnouncedEG Projects

5. Asia EG Industry

5.1. Asia EG Industry, An Overview

5.2. Asia EGIndustry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

5.3. Asia EG Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

5.4. AsiaEGIndustry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019

5.5. AsiaEGIndustry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

5.6. AsiaEG Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

5.7. EG Industry in China

5.8. EG Industry in Taiwan

5.9. EGIndustry inIndia

5.10. EGIndustry in South Korea

5.11. EGIndustry inSingapore

5.12. EGIndustry inJapan

5.13. EGIndustry inThailand

5.14. EGIndustry inMalaysia

5.15. EG Industry in Indonesia

6. Europe EG Industry

6.1. Europe EG Industry, An Overview

6.2. Europe EG Industry,Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

6.3. Europe EG Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

6.4. EGIndustry in Belgium

6.5. EG Industry in Germany

6.6. EG Industry in Netherlands

6.7. EG Industry in Poland

6.8. EGIndustry inSpain

6.9. EG Industry in Romania

6.10. EG Industry inFrance

6.11. EG Industry in Sweden

7. Former Soviet Union EG Industry

8. Middle East EG Industry

9. North America EG Industry

10. OceaniaEG Industry

11. South AmericaEG Industry

12. Appendix