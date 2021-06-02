Meniere’s Disease Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Meniere’s disease is one of the most common inner ear diseases characterized by episodic vertigo, sensorineural hearing loss that fluctuates during episodes, tinnitus, and ear fullness. In Ménière’s disease, fluid collects in the inner ear leading to pressure from the buildup of fluid that damages some of the delicate structures in the inner ear causing a variety of symptoms appearing suddenly, without warning, and can last minutes to hours.

DelveInsight's "Meniere's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Meniere's Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Meniere's Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Meniere's Disease market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Meniere's Disease market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Meniere's Disease Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

Meniere’s Disease Market Key Facts

The largest study of Harris and Alexander (2010) reported that Meniere’s disease has a prevalence of approximately 200 cases/100,000 persons in the United States, or in other words, less than 0.2% of the population has Meniere’s disease. In addition, the incidence rate of new cases in the US is 15.3/100,000/year.

The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) estimates that approximately 615,000 individuals in the United States are currently diagnosed with Ménière’s disease and that 45,500 cases are newly diagnosed each year.

The frequency of male/female prevalence in Meniere’s disease has been noted to be generally equal with perhaps some slight female preponderance up to 1.3:1.

In 2009, Shojaku, Watanabe et. al. reported about 2/3 of newly diagnosed MD patients in Japan were females, and that 9.2% were bilateral.

According to the study at Chicago Dizziness and Hearing, the prevalence of MD increases dramatically with age, peaking in the 60–69 years age group. It is very rare in people younger than 20 years

According to the research study of Minor et al., in the UK, the prevalence of MD has been reported to be near about 1 in 1000 people, and women are affected slightly more than men.

According to the research study by Meyerhoff and colleagues, a prevalence of 3% of MD was observed in the pediatric population.

Meniere’s Disease Market

There is no cure for Meniere’s Disease, so treatment focuses on managing symptoms, hence ideal treatment aims to stop vertigo attacks, restore hearing, and get rid of tinnitus and ear fullness. Furthermore, all current treatment options are symptomatic with common treatments including salt restriction, diuretics and betahistine, intratympanic gentamicin and steroids, ablative surgical therapies endolymphatic sac surgery, and Meniett device.

Currently, many pharma and biotech companies are involved in developing therapies for Meniere’s Disease. The launch of emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the treatment pattern of Meniere’s Disease in the upcoming years.

Meniere’s Disease Companies:

Otonomy

Sound Pharmaceuticals

And many others.

Meniere’s Disease Therapies covered in the report include:

OTO-104

SP-1005

And many more.

