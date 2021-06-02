Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to reach USD 69.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A surge in the adoption of electric vehicles is likely to fuel the demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market and offers a future impact assessment.

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

Key participants include Chargepoint, Inc., ABB Ltd., Tesla Inc., BP Chargemaster, EVGO Services LLC, Semaconnect Network, Greenlots, and EV Connect, Electrify America LLC, and Opconnect Inc., among others.

COVID Analysis

The research report draws focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its crucial segments. It offers insights into the effects of the pandemic on the global economic scenario and business sphere. The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements.

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Infrastructure Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Charging Point Operator E-Mobility Service Provider Charging Hubs

Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) CCS CHADEMO Normal Charging Tesla Supercharger TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)

Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Level 1 (120 V) Level 2 (208 V – 240 V) Level 3 (UPTO 600 V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electric bike Plug-in hybrid PHEV EV passenger cars Heavy delivery vans Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Portable Charger Fixed Charger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Public Private

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Market Estimation Timeline:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

