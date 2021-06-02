Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to be worth USD 12.48 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for pharmacovigilance is experiencing rapid growth attributed to a rise in application for spontaneous reporting, electronic health record (HER) mining, cohort event monitoring, and intensified adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting, among others.

The global Pharmacovigilance market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart,: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/81

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key players in Pharmacovigilance market include ArisGlobal, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, IQVIA, BoClinica Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Accelovance, and ITClinical, among others.

To get an Inquiry About Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/81

The Pharmacovigilance market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Spontaneous Reporting Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting Targeted Spontaneous Reporting Cohort Event Monitoring Electronic Health Record (HER) Mining

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) In-House Contract Outsourcing

Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Pre-Clinical Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hospitals Research Organizations Others



Geographical Terrain of the Global Pharmacovigilance Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Pharmacovigilance Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing prevalence of adverse drug reactions and toxicity

4.2.2.2. Rise in drug consumption and development rates

4.2.2.3. Growing trend towards outsourcing pharmacovigilance

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Dearth of skilled professionals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Pharmacovigilance Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Spontaneous Reporting

5.1.2. Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting

5.1.3. Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

5.1.4. Cohort Event Monitoring

5.1.5. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Mining

Chapter 6. Pharmacovigilance Market By Service Provider Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Service Provider Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. In-House

6.1.2. Contract Outsourcing

Chapter 7. Pharmacovigilance Market By Clinical Trial Phase Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Clinical Trial Phase Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Pre-Clinical

7.1.2. Phase I

7.1.3. Phase II

7.1.4. Phase III

7.1.5. Phase IV

Continue..!

Read more About Pharmacovigilance Industry Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pharmacovigilance-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know, and we will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.

Related Report:

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Analysis, By Product (Mechanical Valves & Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves), By Application (Mitral Valve Stenosis, Mitral Valve Prolapse, Mitral Valve Regurgitation), By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), Forecasts to 2027

Pulse Oximeter Market Analysis By Product (Hand-held, Fingertip, Tabletop, Wrist-worn, Others), By Sensor Type (Reusable, Disposable) By End Use (Hospitals, Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers, Home Care), By Region, Forecasts To 2027

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Analysis, By Product (Mechanical Valves & Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves), By Application (Mitral Valve Stenosis, Mitral Valve Prolapse, Mitral Valve Regurgitation), By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), Forecasts to 2027

Pulse Oximeter Market Analysis By Product (Hand-held, Fingertip, Tabletop, Wrist-worn, Others), By Sensor Type (Reusable, Disposable) By End Use (Hospitals, Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers, Home Care), By Region, Forecasts To 2027

Interventional Cardiology Market By Product (Catheters, Angioplasty Balloons, Plaque Modification Devices, Angioplasty Stents), By End Users (Cardiac Catheterization labs, Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), Forecasts to 2027

Digital Scent Technologies Market By Product Type (Mobile Phone & Computer, Virtual Reality, Medical Diagnostic), By Application (Marketing, Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Communication), By Component (Hardware, E-Nose, Scent Synthesizer, Software) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Single Cell Sequencing Market By Product, By Workforce, By Technology, By Diseases Type (Oncology, Immunology, Prenatal Diagnosis, Neurobiology, Microbiology), By Application (Circulating Cells, Cell Differentiation/Reprogramming, Subpopulation Characterization, Genomic Variation), By End-Use, Forecasts to 2027

Automotive LiDAR Market By Image Type (2D Image Type, 3D Image Type) By Technology (Solid-State LiDAR, Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR), By Vehicle Type (ICE, HEV, PHEV), By Application, By Location, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs