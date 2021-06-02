Artificial Intelligence Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

One of the mentionable traits of AI is the ability and support it provides to machines to react, act, learn, and think like human beings. As a result of the mentioned characteristics, it turns out to be an effective decision making and data analytics tool that helps in deciding based on past data and identified patterns. It is the mentioned traits of AI, which has resulted in an increase in different industries that have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis. The in-depth report on the Artificial Intelligence market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Artificial Intelligence business sphere.

Key participants include Samsung Electronics, Intel, Xilinx, NVIDIA, IBM, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Facebook, among others.

Radical Highlights of the Artificial Intelligence Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players

The research offers a bird’s eye view of the current market scenario regarding the operations of the leading companies in the Artificial Intelligence market. The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity.

Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware Processors Memory Network

Software AI Platforms AI Solutions

Services Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Machine Learning Deep Learning Supervised Learning Unsupervised Learning Reinforcement Learning Generative Adversarial Networks (GANS) Others Natural Language Processing (NLP) Context-Aware Computing Computer Vision

End-User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Manufacturing Agriculture Automotive Retail Human Resources Security Marketing Construction Law Fintech Aerospace Defense Supply chain Food and Beverage Media and Entertainment Gaming Telecommunications Oil and Gas

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Artificial Intelligence market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence market size

2.2 Latest Artificial Intelligence market trends

2.3 Key growth trends Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence market key players

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Artificial Intelligence market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

