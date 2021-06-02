Mexico Geothermal Power Market Report-Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast | Comision Federal de Electricidad

ReportsnReports added Latest Mexico Geothermal Power Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Mexico Geothermal Power Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the Mexico Geothermal Power Market.

Request for FREE Sample Report @

https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2826374

Top Companies mentioned- Comision Federal de Electricidad,Alstom SA,Toshiba Corporation,Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.,Geotermica para el Desarrollo S.A.P.I de C.V.

Mexico Geothermal Power Market research details renewable power market outlook in the Mexico (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the Mexico geothermal market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to geothermal is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of the Report:

The report analyses the Mexico renewable power market and the Mexico geothermal market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on the Mexico renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of the Mexico geothermal market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming geothermal projects.

– Deal analysis of the Mexico geothermal market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of geothermal sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to geothermal sector in the Mexico.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy this report:

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the Mexico geothermal market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for geothermal market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2826374

Table of Contents in this Report:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Geothermal Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.3.1 Conversion Technologies

2.3.2 Conventional Steam Plants Technology

2.3.3 Binary Cycle Plants Technology

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Geothermal Market, Mexico

4.1 Geothermal Power Market, Mexico, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.2 Geothermal Power Market, Mexico, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3 Geothermal Power Market, Mexico, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.4 Geothermal Power Market, Mexico, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.5 Geothermal Power Market, Mexico, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.6 Geothermal Power Market, Mexico, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.6.1 Geothermal Power Market, Mexico, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.6.2 Geothermal Power Market, Mexico, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy, Mexico

5.1 Overview

5.2 Electricity Industry Law

5.3 Guidelines establishing and issuing Clean Energy Certificates

5.4 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement (COP21)

5.5 Energy Transition Law (Ley de Transición Energética, LTE)

5.6 National Energy Strategy

5.7 General Law of Climate Change (Ley General de Cambio Climático)

5.8 Auction Mechanism

5.8.1 Auction 1

5.8.2 Auction 2

5.8.3 Auction 3

5.8.4 Auction 4 (Cancelled)

5.8.5 Mid-term Auction

5.9 Net-Metering/Net Billing

5.10 Law for the Sustainable Use of Energy (Ley para el Aprovechamiento Sustentable de la Energía, LASE)

5.10.1 Law for Sustainable Use of Energy and the National Program for the Sustainable Use of Energy (PRONASE)

5.11 Renewable Energy Promotion-PromovER

5.12 Removal of custom duty on Imported Solar Modules

5.13 21st Century Power Partnership (21CPP)

5.14 Accelerated Depreciation

5.15 Wheeling Service Agreement for Electricity from Renewable Energy Sources

5.16 Methodology to Establish Service Charges for the Transmission of Renewable Electricity

5.17 Resolution on transmission charges for renewable energy generators

5.18 Grid Interconnection Contract for Renewable Energy

5.19 Light for Mexico Program

5.20 Income Tax Law

5.21 Resolution on Interconnection of large hydro plants

5.22 Geothermal Energy Act

5.23 Law for the Promotion and Development of Bioenergy

5.24 Value Added Agribusiness Risk Sharing Schemes

5.25 Program for Financing of Electric Energy Saving

5.26 Green Mortgage Program

6 Geothermal Power Market, Mexico, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Toshiba Corporation

6.1.1 Toshiba Corporation – Company Overview

6.1.2 Toshiba Corporation – Business Description

6.1.3 Toshiba Corporation – SWOT Analysis – Overview

6.1.4 Toshiba Corporation – Major Products and Services

6.1.5 Toshiba Corporation – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

6.2.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. – Company Overview

6.2.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. – Business Description

6.2.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. – SWOT Analysis – Overview

6.2.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. – Major Products and Services

6.2.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Comision Federal de Electricidad

6.3.1 Comision Federal de Electricidad – Company Overview

6.3.2 Comision Federal de Electricidad – Business Description

6.3.3 Comision Federal de Electricidad – SWOT Analysis – Overview

6.3.4 Comision Federal de Electricidad – Major Products and Services

6.3.5 Comision Federal de Electricidad – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Alstom SA

6.4.1 Alstom SA – Company Overview

6.4.2 Alstom SA – Business Description

1.1.1 Alstom SA – SWOT Analysis – Overview

6.4.3 Alstom SA – Major Products and Services

6.4.4 Alstom SA – Head Office

7 Appendix

and more…