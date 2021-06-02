US Geothermal Power Market Report-by Latest Technology, Analysis with Top Manufacturers, Future Growth Outlook, Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

ReportsnReports added Latest United States Geothermal Power Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of United States Geothermal Power Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the United States Geothermal Power Market.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the US (includes hydro, geothermal, small hydro,wind, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the US geothermal market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to geothermal is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report:

The report analyses the US renewable power market and the US geothermal market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on the US renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of the US geothermal market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming geothermal projects.

– Deal analysis of the US geothermal market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of geothermal sources .

– Major Contracts and Collaborations related to geothermal sector in the US.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Thermal energy will continue to remain the dominant energy source in US

2.3 Renewable energy is expected to double its share in the countrys power mix by 2030

2.4 California constitutes more than 70% of the total geothermal capacity in the country.

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Geothermal Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

3.3.1 Conversion Technologies

3.3.2 Conventional Steam Plants Technology

3.3.3 Binary Cycle Plants Technology

3.4 Report Guidance

4 Power Market, United States, 2010-2030

4.1 Power Market, United States, Overview

4.2 Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2.1 Power Market, United States, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

4.2.2 Power Market, United States, Share in Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.3 Power Market, United States, Net Capacity Additions by Fuel Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.4 Power Market, United States, Comparison of Technologies Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

4.3 Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Power Market, United States, Power Generation by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

4.3.2 Power Market, United States, Comparison of Technologies Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

5 Renewable Power Market, United States, 2010-2030

5.1 Renewable Power Market, United States, Overview

5.2 Renewable Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

5.2.1 Renewable Power Market, United States, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

5.2.2 Renewable Power Market, United States, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

5.2.3 Renewable Power Market, United States, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2018-2030

5.2.4 Renewable Power Market, United States, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

5.3 Renewable Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030

5.3.1 Renewable Power Market, United States, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

5.3.2 Renewable Power Market, United States, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

6 Geothermal Market, United States

6.1 Geothermal Market, United States, Overview

6.2 Geothermal Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

6.2.1 Geothermal power Market, US, Installed Capacity by State, 2010-2018

6.3 Geothermal Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2030

6.3.1 Geothermal power Market, US, Electricity Generation by State, 2010-2018

6.4 Geothermal power Market, US, Market Size, 2010-2025

6.5 Geothermal power Market, United States, Project Based Analysis, 2018

6.5.1 Geothermal Power Market, United States, Major Active Plants, 2018

6.5.2 Biopower Market, United States, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

6.5.3 Geothermal power Market, United States, Upcoming Projects, 2018

6.6 Geothermal Power Market, United States, Deal Analysis, 2018

6.6.1 Geothermal Power Market, United States, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

6.6.2 Geothermal Power Market, United States, Split by Deal Type, 2018

7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, United States

7.1 Overview

7.2 Federal Initiatives

7.2.1 Tax Cuts and New Jobs Act

7.2.2 Production Tax Credits

7.2.3 Investment Tax Credits

7.2.4 Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System

7.2.5 Manufacturing Tax Credit

7.2.6 Residential Renewable Energy Tax Credit

7.2.7 Renewable Energy Target

7.2.8 Energy Independence and Security Act

7.2.9 Rural Energy for America Program: Grants

7.2.10 Tribal Energy Program Grant

7.2.11 US Department of Energy – Loan Guarantee Program

7.2.12 Green Power Purchasing Goal

7.3 Federal Initiatives for Solar Power

7.3.1 Solar America Initiative

7.3.2 SunShot Initiative, 2030

7.4 Federal Initiatives for Wind Power

7.5 Federal Initiatives for Biopower and Biofuels

7.5.1 Energy Policy Act – Alternative Fuels

7.5.2 Biorefinery Assistance Program

7.5.3 Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990

7.6 Common State-Level Incentives

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Renewable Portfolio Standards

7.6.3 Renewable Energy Certificates

7.6.4 Public Benefit Funds for Renewable Energy

7.6.5 Interconnection Standards

7.6.6 Net Metering

7.6.7 Property Assessed Clean Energy

7.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, California

7.7.1 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Renewable Energy Sources, California

7.7.2 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar, California

7.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Nevada

7.8.1 Renewable Portfolio Standard

7.8.2 Nevada: Net Metering

7.8.3 Interconnection Standards

7.8.4 NV Energy: Renewable Generations Rebate Program

7.8.5 Large Scale Renewable Energy Producers Property Tax Abatement

7.8.6 Renewable Energy Systems Property Tax Exemption

7.8.7 Renewable Energy Sales and Use Tax Abatement

7.8.8 Revolving Loan Program

7.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Utah

7.9.1 Renewable Energy Systems Tax Credit

7.9.2 Alternative Energy Manufacturing Tax Credit

7.9.3 Alternative Energy Development Incentive (Tax Credit)

7.9.4 Alternative Energy Sales Tax Exemption

7.9.5 Renewable Portfolio Standards

7.9.6 Renewable Energy Certificates

7.9.7 Net Metering

7.9.8 Interconnection Standards

7.9.9 Commercial PACE Financing

7.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Oregon

7.10.1 Wind Incentive Program

7.10.2 Net Metering

7.10.3 Energy Efficiency Rebate and Loan Programs

7.10.4 Solar Electric Incentive Program

7.10.5 Renewable Portfolio Standard

7.10.6 State Energy Loan Program

7.10.7 Central Lincoln People’s Utility District – Renewable Energy Incentive Program

7.10.8 PGE Renewable Development Fund

7.10.9 Energy Conservation Tax Credits for Competitively-Selected Projects

7.10.10 Pacific Power – Blue Sky Community Project Funds

7.10.11 Renewable Energy Development Grant Program

7.10.12 Self-Direction of Public Purpose Charges

7.10.13 Custom Renewable Energy Projects

7.10.14 SB 1149 Schools Program

7.10.15 Mandatory Utility Green Power Option

7.10.16 Interconnection Standards

7.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Hawaii

7.11.1 Distributed Generation Tariff

7.11.2 Solar and Wind Energy Credit

7.11.3 Renewable Portfolio Standard

7.11.4 Hawaii Electric Company-Feed-in-Tariffs

7.11.5 Proposed solar-plus-storage projects/contracts

7.11.6 Farm and Aquaculture Alternative Energy Loan

7.11.7 Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standard (EEPS)

7.11.8 Interconnection Standards

7.11.9 GreenSun Hawaii

7.11.10 Property Tax Exemption for Alternative Energy Improvements

7.11.11 City and County of Honolulu – Solar Loan Program

7.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Idaho

7.12.1 Net Metering

7.12.2 Property Tax Exemption for Wind, Solar, and Geothermal Energy Producers

7.12.3 Residential Alternative Energy Tax Deduction

7.12.4 Low-Interest Energy Loan Programs

7.13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New Mexico

7.13.1 Net Metering

7.13.2 Farmington Electric Utility System (FEUS) – Net Metering

7.13.3 Interconnection Standards

7.13.4 Renewable Portfolio Standard

7.13.5 Mandatory Utility Green Power Option

7.13.6 Property Tax Exemption for Residential Solar Systems

7.13.7 Gross Receipts Tax Exemption for Sales of Wind and Solar Systems to Government Entities

7.13.8 Advanced Energy Gross Receipts Tax Deduction

7.13.9 Solar Energy Gross Receipts Tax Deduction

7.13.10 Alternative Energy Product Manufacturers Tax Credit

7.13.11 Biomass Equipment & Materials Compensating Tax Deduction

7.13.12 Agricultural Biomass Income Tax Credit

7.13.13 Proposed Tax Credit for New Mexico Solar Panels

7.13.14 Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) – Performance-Based Solar Program

7.13.15 El Paso Electric Company – Small and Medium System Renewable Energy Certificate Purchase Program

7.13.16 Local Option – Renewable Energy Financing District/Solar Energy Improvement Special Assessments

7.14 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alaska

7.14.1 Net Metering

7.14.2 Renewable Energy Grant Program

7.14.3 Alternative Energy Conservation Loan Fund

7.14.4 Property Tax Exemption for Renewable Energy Systems

7.14.5 Interconnection Standards

7.14.6 Power Project Loan Fund

7.14.7 Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA) – Sustainable Natural Alternative Power (SNAP) program

7.15 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, North Dakota

7.15.1 Renewable and Recycled Energy Objective

7.15.2 Net Metering

7.15.3 Renewable Energy Property Tax Exemption

7.15.4 Sales and Use Tax Exemption for Electrical Generating Facilities

7.16 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Wyoming

7.16.1 Net metering

7.16.2 Local Government Energy Audit/Retrofits

7.16.3 Black Hills Energy – Commercial Energy Efficiency Programs

7.16.4 Black Hills Energy – Residential Customer Rebate Program

7.16.5 Questar Gas – Commercial Energy Efficiency Rebate Program

7.16.6 Questar Gas – Residential Energy Efficiency Rebate Programs

7.16.7 Interconnection Guidelines

8 Geothermal Power Market, United States, Company Profiles

8.1 Company Snapshot: Ormat Technologies, Inc.

8.1.1 Ormat Technologies, Inc. – Company Overview

8.1.2 Ormat Technologies, Inc. – Business Description

8.1.3 Ormat Technologies, Inc. – SWOT Analysis

8.1.4 Ormat Technologies, Inc. – Major Products and Services

8.1.5 Ormat Technologies, Inc. – Head Office

8.2 Company Snapshot: Northern California Power Agency

8.2.1 Northern California Power Agency – Company Overview

8.2.2 Northern California Power Agency – Major Products and Services

8.2.3 Northern California Power Agency – Head Office

8.3 Company Snapshot: Enel Green Power North America

8.3.1 Enel Green Power North America – Company Overview

8.3.2 Enel Green Power North America – Major Products and Services

8.3.3 Enel Green Power North America – Head Office

8.4 Company Snapshot: CalEnergy Generation

8.4.1 CalEnergy Generation – Company Overview

8.4.2 CalEnergy Generation – Major Products and Services

8.4.3 CalEnergy Generation – Head Office

9 Appendix

