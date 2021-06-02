South Africa Wind Power Market Report-Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Request for FREE Sample Report @

South Africa Wind Power Market Report including Top Company Profiles-

Umoya Energy (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd

and more…

The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in South Africa wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses South Africa renewable power market and South Africa wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on South Africa renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.2030

– Detailed overview of South Africa wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

– Deal analysis of South Africa wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.

– Major Contracts and Collborations realted to wind power sector in South Africa.

– Snapshots of some of the major market

Table of Contents in this report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Wind Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Wind Power Market, Technology Overview

2.5 Wind Power Market, Turbine Components

2.6 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, South Africa, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Wind Power Market, South Africa

4.1 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.1.1 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Annual Capacity Addition Share by State, 2018

4.1.2 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Installed Capacity Share by Owner (%), 2018

4.1.3 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Installed Capacity Share by Developer (%), 2018

4.2 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

4.3 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Drivers and Restraints

4.3.1 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Key Drivers

4.3.2 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Key Restraints and Challenges

4.4 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2030

4.5 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Influences on Economy and Environment

4.6 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Market Size, 2010-2030

4.7 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Manufacture and Trade

4.8 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Project Based Analysis

4.8.1 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.8.2 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.8.3 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.9 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.9.1 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.9.2 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, South Africa

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 National Climate Change Response Policy

5.3 Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP)

5.4 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2010

5.5 Integrated Energy Plan (IEP)

5.6 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2018

5.7 Vision, Strategic Direction, and Framework for Climate Policy

5.8 Local Content Requirement

5.9 Tax incentives

5.9.1 Carbon Tax

5.9.2 South Africa Energy Efficiency Tax Deduction

5.9.3 Green Energy Efficiency Fund

5.9.4 Accelerated depreciation allowances

5.10 Biofuels Industrial Strategy

5.11 Green Fund

6 Wind Power Market, South Africa, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Umoya Energy (RF) (Pty) Ltd

6.1.1 Umoya Energy (RF) (Pty) Ltd – Company Overview

6.1.2 Umoya Energy (RF) (Pty) Ltd – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd

6.2.1 Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd – Company Overview

6.2.2 Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.2.3 Mulilo Renewable Energy (Pty) Ltd – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd

6.3.1 China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd – Company Overview

6.3.2 China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd – Business Description

6.3.3 China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd – SWOT Analysis

6.3.4 China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.3.5 China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd – Head Office

and more…