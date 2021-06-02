Latest Mexico Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends And Forecast 2025

The study includes analysis of the Mexico Solar Photovoltaic Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Mexico Solar Photovoltaic Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Mexico Solar Photovoltaic Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, EDF Renewables SA,JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd,ABB Ltd. ,Comision Federal de Electricidad

The research details renewable power market outlook in Mexico (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Mexico Solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Mexico renewable power market and Mexico solar photovoltaic (PV)market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Mexico renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Mexico solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of Mexico solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in Mexico.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Mexico, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Solar PV Market, Mexico

4.1 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.2 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.4 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.5 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.6 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.7 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.7.1 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.7.2 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy, Mexico

5.1 Overview

5.2 Electricity Industry Law

5.3 Guidelines establishing and issuing Clean Energy Certificates

5.4 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement (COP21)

5.5 Energy Transition Law (Ley de Transición Energética, LTE)

5.6 National Energy Strategy

5.7 General Law of Climate Change (Ley General de Cambio Climático)

5.8 Auction Mechanism

5.8.1 Auction 1

5.8.2 Auction 2

5.8.3 Auction 3

5.8.4 Auction 4 (Cancelled)

5.8.5 Mid-term Auction

5.9 Net-Metering/Net Billing

5.10 Law for the Sustainable Use of Energy (Ley para el Aprovechamiento Sustentable de la Energía, LASE)

5.10.1 Law for Sustainable Use of Energy and the National Program for the Sustainable Use of Energy (PRONASE)

5.11 Renewable Energy Promotion-PromovER

5.12 Removal of custom duty on Imported Solar Modules

5.13 21st Century Power Partnership (21CPP)

5.14 Accelerated Depreciation

5.15 Wheeling Service Agreement for Electricity from Renewable Energy Sources

5.16 Methodology to Establish Service Charges for the Transmission of Renewable Electricity

5.17 Resolution on transmission charges for renewable energy generators

5.18 Grid Interconnection Contract for Renewable Energy

5.19 Light for Mexico Program

5.20 Income Tax Law

5.21 Resolution on Interconnection of large hydro plants

5.22 Geothermal Energy Act

5.23 Law for the Promotion and Development of Bioenergy

5.24 Value Added Agribusiness Risk Sharing Schemes

5.25 Program for Financing of Electric Energy Saving

5.26 Green Mortgage Program

6 Solar PV Market, Mexico, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd

6.1.1 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd – Company Overview

6.1.2 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd – Business Description

6.1.3 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd – SWOT Analysis – Overview

6.1.4 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.1.5 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: EDF Renewables SA

6.2.1 EDF Renewables SA – Company Overview

6.2.2 EDF Renewables SA – Business Description

6.2.3 EDF Renewables SA – SWOT Analysis – Overview

6.2.4 EDF Renewables SA – Major Products and Services

6.2.5 EDF Renewables SA – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Comision Federal de Electricidad

6.3.1 Comision Federal de Electricidad – Company Overview

6.3.2 Comision Federal de Electricidad – Business Description

6.3.3 Comision Federal de Electricidad – SWOT Analysis – Overview

6.3.4 Comision Federal de Electricidad – Major Products and Services

6.3.5 Comision Federal de Electricidad – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec

6.4.1 Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec – Company Overview

6.4.2 Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec – Business Description

6.4.3 Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec – Major Products and Services

6.4.4 Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec – Head Office

6.5 Company Snapshot: ABB Ltd.

6.5.1 ABB Ltd. – Company Overview

6.5.2 ABB Ltd. – Business Description

6.5.3 ABB Ltd. – Major Products and Services

6.5.4 ABB Ltd. – Head Office

7 Appendix