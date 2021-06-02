Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2028

The global Artificial Intelligence in energy market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.83 Billion at a steady CAGR of 23.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Furthermore, application of Porters Five Forces Analysis to determine the status of various aspects such as the capability of both the suppliers and customers, threats posed by different substitutes, the intensity of competition and promising new vendors makes the study a valuable resource. The researchers behind the market intelligence report examine the weaknesses, strengths, opportunities, and restraints expected to shape the progress of the Artificial Intelligence in Energy market for the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. The market intelligence report includes detailed statistics on market segmentation based on product value, application, classification, and sale.

Key Highlights of Report

In July 2020, Petro.ai, which is an expert in machine learning and Artificial Intelligence for geotechnical data science and providers of the industry-leading integrated analytics platform, announced the launch of a new offering enabling modern analytics from legacy data lakes using integrated data ingestion pipelines on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Petro.ai on AWS leverages the scalability and flexibility of AWS infrastructure to accelerate discovery of oil and gas insights through the fusion of subsurface and operational data.

The software segment accounted for largest revenue share of 2020. Artificial Intelligence-driven software is expected to improve customer savings by controlling energy costs without interrupting operations, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the software segment.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global Artificial Intelligence in energy market in 2020. Increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence-based smart meters and smart home solutions is contributing to growing demand for AI in the energy sector in countries in the region.

Key players in the market include Accenture PLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., AutoGrid Systems, Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., C3 IoT, Inc., General Electric, HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, and Intel Corporation.

Product offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Support Services

Hardware

AI-as-a-Service

Software

Industry stream Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Power Industry (Generation, Transmission, Distribution)

Oil & Gas Industry (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Demand Response Management

Fleet & asset Management

Renewable Energy Management

Precision Drilling

Demand forecasting

Infrastructure Management

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The report segments the Artificial Intelligence in Energy market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

