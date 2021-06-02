Arms Ammunition Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The Global Arms & Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 35.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The global Arms Ammunition market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Arms Ammunition market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Arms

Pistols

Revolvers

Rifles

Machine Guns

Shotguns

Carbines

Others

Ammunition

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

Launchers

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Hunting

Sports

Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

9mm

56mm

62mm

7mm

.338 Lapua Magnum

.338 Norma Magnum

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

High

60mm

81mm

120m

155mm

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Guided

Unguided

Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lethal

Less-lethal

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Fuzes & Primers

Propellants

Bases

Projectiles and Warheads

Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Arms Ammunition market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Arms Ammunition market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Arms Ammunition market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Arms Ammunition Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Arms Ammunition Market Definition

1.2. Arms Ammunition Market Research Scope

1.3. Arms Ammunition Market Methodology

1.4. Arms Ammunition Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Arms Ammunition Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Arms Ammunition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Arms Ammunition Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Arms Ammunition Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Arms Ammunition Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Arms Ammunition Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Arms Ammunition Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

