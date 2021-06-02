Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

The global Artificial Intelligence in transportation market size is expected to reach USD 7,065.1 Million in 2028 and register a robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

This is a vital segment of the research study as it provides market insights relating to the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market at both the country as well as regional level. The researchers estimate the market growth in different regions and countries by assessing both value and volume. They accurately analyze the revenue, price, CAGR, consumption, sales, and other aspects relevant to the regional markets studied in the report.

The report is collated with the help of advanced tools and the recent primary and secondary research methodologies. Our expert analysts gather information and data available in the annual company reports, financial reports, press releases, regulatory databases, government documents, and statistical databases. In order to ensure the authenticity of the information and data studied in this report, our researchers undertake paid primary interviews with industry experts alongside other relevant entities associated with the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market.

The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market research for the forecast period, 2020 to 2028 cannot be underestimated for the reason that it offers a real-time data on the target market; identifies customer problems and outlines the immediate competitors. The simplified document speaks about how company owners plan to keep up with the market trends.

The Artificial Intelligence in transportation market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate as compared to other regional markets over the forecast period, owing to rapid growth of the transportation sector, rising sales of heavy commercial vehicles, and increasing use of AI in transportation, traffic management, and logistics.

Major companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence in transportation market include Daimler AG, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, VOLVO, PACCAR Inc., Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Scania AB, Valeo, and MAN SE.

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Signal Recognition

Object Recognition

Data Mining

Learning Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Deep Learning

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Autonomous Trucks

HMI Trucks

Semi-autonomous Trucks

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-transportation-market

