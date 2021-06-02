June 2021 Report on Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Wireless Smart Lighting Controls is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Cimcon

Control4

DimOnOff

TVILIGHT

Zengge

Telematics

Venture Lighting

Echelon

Schneider Electric

Lutron

Petra Systems

Murata

GELighting

Legrand

Osram

PHILIPS

Huagong Lighting

Honeywell

Major Types Covered

Zigbee

Wifi

Bluetooth

Z-Wave

Enocean

Major Applications Covered

Outdoor

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Zigbee

5.2 Wifi

5.3 Bluetooth

5.4 Z-Wave

5.5 Enocean

6 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Outdoor

6.2 Residential

6.3 Commercial

6.4 Industrial

7 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Cimcon

8.1.1 Cimcon Profile

8.1.2 Cimcon Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Cimcon Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Cimcon Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Control4

8.2.1 Control4 Profile

8.2.2 Control4 Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Control4 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Control4 Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 DimOnOff

8.3.1 DimOnOff Profile

8.3.2 DimOnOff Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 DimOnOff Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 DimOnOff Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 TVILIGHT

8.4.1 TVILIGHT Profile

8.4.2 TVILIGHT Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 TVILIGHT Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 TVILIGHT Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Zengge

8.5.1 Zengge Profile

8.5.2 Zengge Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Zengge Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Zengge Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Telematics

8.6.1 Telematics Profile

8.6.2 Telematics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Telematics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Telematics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Venture Lighting

8.7.1 Venture Lighting Profile

8.7.2 Venture Lighting Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Venture Lighting Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Venture Lighting Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Echelon

8.8.1 Echelon Profile

8.8.2 Echelon Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Echelon Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Echelon Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Schneider Electric

8.9.1 Schneider Electric Profile

8.9.2 Schneider Electric Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Schneider Electric Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Schneider Electric Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Lutron

8.10.1 Lutron Profile

8.10.2 Lutron Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Lutron Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Lutron Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Petra Systems

8.11.1 Petra Systems Profile

8.11.2 Petra Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Petra Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Petra Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Murata

8.12.1 Murata Profile

8.12.2 Murata Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Murata Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Murata Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 GELighting

8.13.1 GELighting Profile

8.13.2 GELighting Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 GELighting Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 GELighting Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Legrand

8.14.1 Legrand Profile

8.14.2 Legrand Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Legrand Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Legrand Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Osram

8.15.1 Osram Profile

8.15.2 Osram Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Osram Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Osram Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 PHILIPS

8.16.1 PHILIPS Profile

8.16.2 PHILIPS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 PHILIPS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 PHILIPS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Huagong Lighting

8.17.1 Huagong Lighting Profile

8.17.2 Huagong Lighting Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Huagong Lighting Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Huagong Lighting Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.18 Honeywell

….continued

