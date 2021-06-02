June 2021 Report on Global Ammonia Gas Sensors Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Ammonia Gas Sensors is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

FIGARO

Delphia

NGK-NTK

Hyundai KEFICO

First Sensor

Bosch

Honeywell

Denso

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Ammonia Gas Sensors Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Ammonia Gas Sensors Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Ammonia Gas Sensors Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Ammonia Gas Sensors Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Ammonia Gas Sensors Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Application 1

6.2 Application 2

6.3 Application 3

7 Global Ammonia Gas Sensors Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 FIGARO

8.1.1 FIGARO Profile

8.1.2 FIGARO Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 FIGARO Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 FIGARO Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Delphia

8.2.1 Delphia Profile

8.2.2 Delphia Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Delphia Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Delphia Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 NGK-NTK

8.3.1 NGK-NTK Profile

8.3.2 NGK-NTK Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 NGK-NTK Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 NGK-NTK Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Hyundai KEFICO

8.4.1 Hyundai KEFICO Profile

8.4.2 Hyundai KEFICO Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Hyundai KEFICO Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Hyundai KEFICO Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 First Sensor

8.5.1 First Sensor Profile

8.5.2 First Sensor Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 First Sensor Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 First Sensor Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Bosch

8.6.1 Bosch Profile

8.6.2 Bosch Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Bosch Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Bosch Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Honeywell

8.7.1 Honeywell Profile

8.7.2 Honeywell Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Honeywell Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Honeywell Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Denso

8.8.1 Denso Profile

8.8.2 Denso Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Denso Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Denso Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Ammonia Gas Sensors Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Ammonia Gas Sensors Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Ammonia Gas Sensors Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Ammonia Gas Sensors Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Ammonia Gas Sensors Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Ammonia Gas Sensors Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Ammonia Gas Sensors Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Ammonia Gas Sensors Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Ammonia Gas Sensors by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Ammonia Gas Sensors Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Ammonia Gas Sensors Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Ammonia Gas Sensors Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Ammonia Gas Sensors Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Ammonia Gas Sensors Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Ammonia Gas Sensors Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Ammonia Gas Sensors Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Ammonia Gas Sensors Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Ammonia Gas Sensors Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Ammonia Gas Sensors Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Ammonia Gas Sensors by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Ammonia Gas Sensors Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

….continued

