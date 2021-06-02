Artificial Disc Market Report 2021: Industry Overview COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Artificial Disc Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global artificial disc market expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

An artificial disc is an arthroplasty implant used to replace degenerated intervertebral discs in the spinal cord. It is manufactured using surgical-grade stainless steel, titanium, polyethylene and polymer fibers and is implanted into the cervical spine or lumbar. Artificial disks are biocompatible and durable and aid in relieving back pain and increasing mobility. They also act as shock absorbers for the spine and in comparison to spinal fusions, artificial disk replacement is minimally invasive, promotes faster postoperative recovery and offers enhanced flexibility and reduced risks of long-term complications.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Artificial Disc Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of spinal disorders and degenerative disc disease (DDD) is one of the key factors driving the growth of the artificial disc market. The rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is also contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) among patients has led to the widespread adoption of artificial cervical disks. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures, along with various technological advancements, such as the use of innovative imaging and robotic technologies, are favoring the growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/artificial-disc-market/requestsample

Global Artificial Disc Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), Depuy Synthes Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Globus Medical Inc., Medtronic plc, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Paradigm Spine LLC (RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.), Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Disc Type:

Cervical Artificial Disc

Lumbar Artificial Disc

Breakup by Material Type:

Metal on Polymer

Metal on Metal

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3vMV9W5

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Cannula Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cannula-market

Europe Dental Implants Market Report 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-dental-implants-market

United States Dental Implants Market Report 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-dental-implants-market

Blood Bags Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-bags-market

Fractional Flow Reserve Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fractional-flow-reserve-market

Renal Denervation Systems Market Report 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/renal-denervation-systems-market

Atherectomy Devices Market Report 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/atherectomy-devices-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800