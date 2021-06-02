June 2021 Report on Global Smart Water Leak Detector Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Smart Water Leak Detector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4841357-2014-2026-global-smart-water-leak-detector-industry

Major Companies Covered

Arad Group

WallyHome

Roost

Badger Meter Inc

Apator SA

Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd

Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG

leakSMART

Kamstrup A/S

Honeywell

Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group

Neptune Technology Group Inc

Sensus USA Inc.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Fibaro

Mueller Systems LLC

Aichi Tokei Denki

D-Link

Major Types Covered

Wired

Wireless

Major Applications Covered

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Smart Water Leak Detector Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Smart Water Leak Detector Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Smart Water Leak Detector Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Smart Water Leak Detector Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Wired

5.2 Wireless

6 Global Smart Water Leak Detector Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Residential

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Industrial

7 Global Smart Water Leak Detector Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Arad Group

8.1.1 Arad Group Profile

8.1.2 Arad Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Arad Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Arad Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 WallyHome

8.2.1 WallyHome Profile

8.2.2 WallyHome Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 WallyHome Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 WallyHome Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Roost

8.3.1 Roost Profile

8.3.2 Roost Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Roost Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Roost Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Badger Meter Inc

8.4.1 Badger Meter Inc Profile

8.4.2 Badger Meter Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Badger Meter Inc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Badger Meter Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Apator SA

8.5.1 Apator SA Profile

8.5.2 Apator SA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Apator SA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Apator SA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd

8.6.1 Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd Profile

8.6.2 Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG

8.7.1 Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG Profile

8.7.2 Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 leakSMART

8.8.1 leakSMART Profile

8.8.2 leakSMART Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 leakSMART Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 leakSMART Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Kamstrup A/S

8.9.1 Kamstrup A/S Profile

8.9.2 Kamstrup A/S Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Kamstrup A/S Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Kamstrup A/S Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Honeywell

8.10.1 Honeywell Profile

8.10.2 Honeywell Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Honeywell Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Honeywell Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group

8.11.1 Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group Profile

8.11.2 Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Neptune Technology Group Inc

8.12.1 Neptune Technology Group Inc Profile

8.12.2 Neptune Technology Group Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Neptune Technology Group Inc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Neptune Technology Group Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Sensus USA Inc.

8.13.1 Sensus USA Inc. Profile

8.13.2 Sensus USA Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Sensus USA Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Sensus USA Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

8.14.1 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Profile

8.14.2 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Fibaro

8.15.1 Fibaro Profile

8.15.2 Fibaro Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Fibaro Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Fibaro Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 Mueller Systems LLC

8.16.1 Mueller Systems LLC Profile

8.16.2 Mueller Systems LLC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 Mueller Systems LLC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 Mueller Systems LLC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Aichi Tokei Denki

….continued

More Reports from our Database :

MW LINK 1: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-precision-potentiometers-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-05-03

MW LINK 2: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reception-robots-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-2026-2021-05-04

MW LINK 3: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharma-and-healthcare-social-media-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2021-05-06

MW LINK 4: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-companion-diagnostics-partnering-terms-and-agreements-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2010-2021-2021-05-07

MW LINK 5: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-precision-thermometers-marketsize-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-09

MW LINK 6: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-neurovascular-or-interventional-neurology-devices-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-05-10

MW LINK 7: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-single-tooth-implants-and-dental-bridges-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-2026-2021-05-12

MW LINK 8: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-spill-containment-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-05-13

MW LINK 9: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-motorbike-battery-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-05-13

MW LINK 10: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-data-mining-tools-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-05-19

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105