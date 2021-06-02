Fiber Laser Market Report Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fiber Laser Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fiber laser market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

A fiber laser uses an optical fiber as an active medium doped in rare-earth elements like erbium, ytterbium, neodymium, thulium, praseodymium, holmium, and dysprosium. It is alignment and maintenance-free and offers advantages, including adaptability, compactness, reliability, cost-effectiveness and high energy levels.It is currently available in numerous forms, which can be adopted for welding heavy sheets of metal and producing femtosecond pulses.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Fiber Laser Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization, in confluence with the rising adoption of advanced technologies to enable automation in various manufacturing processes, represents one of the key factors bolstering market growth. Apart from this, due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases among individuals, fiber lasers are gaining traction in the healthcare industry. They are used in dentistry, photodynamic therapy, and biomedical sensing for mid-infrared spectroscopy. Moreover, with the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs), the application of fiber lasers is anticipated to rise in the internal combustion engines (ICEs).

Global Fiber Laser Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd.

Amonics Limited

Apollo Instruments Inc.

Coherent Inc.

Cy-laser S.r.l.

IPG Photonics Corporation

MKS Instruments Inc.

Omron Corporation

NKT Photonics A/S

Toptica Photonics

Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Infrared Fiber Laser

Ultraviolet Fiber Laser

Ultrafast Fiber Laser

Visible Fiber Laser

Breakup by Application:

Cutting

Welding

Marking

Fine and Micro Processing

Medical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

