June 2021 Report on Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Exterior Industrial Doors market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Exterior Industrial Doors market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Exterior Industrial Doors industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Exterior Industrial Doors Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Exterior Industrial Doors market covered in Chapter 4:

Clopay

Chase Doors

Apex Industries

Rytec

ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems

TNR Industrial Doors

Rite-Hite

Champion Door

Hormann Group

Janus International Group

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Exterior Industrial Doors market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Roll Up Doors

Speed doors

Sectional doors

Folding doors

Sliding Gates

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Exterior Industrial Doors market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Warehouses

Processing plants

Food distribution facilities

Logistics

Mining

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Roll Up Doors

1.5.3 Speed doors

1.5.4 Sectional doors

1.5.5 Folding doors

1.5.6 Sliding Gates

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Warehouses

1.6.3 Processing plants

1.6.4 Food distribution facilities

1.6.5 Logistics

1.6.6 Mining

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Exterior Industrial Doors Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Exterior Industrial Doors Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Exterior Industrial Doors Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Exterior Industrial Doors Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Exterior Industrial Doors

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Exterior Industrial Doors

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Exterior Industrial Doors Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Clopay

4.1.1 Clopay Basic Information

4.1.2 Exterior Industrial Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Clopay Exterior Industrial Doors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Clopay Business Overview

4.2 Chase Doors

4.2.1 Chase Doors Basic Information

4.2.2 Exterior Industrial Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Chase Doors Exterior Industrial Doors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Chase Doors Business Overview

4.3 Apex Industries

4.3.1 Apex Industries Basic Information

4.3.2 Exterior Industrial Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Apex Industries Exterior Industrial Doors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Apex Industries Business Overview

4.4 Rytec

4.4.1 Rytec Basic Information

4.4.2 Exterior Industrial Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Rytec Exterior Industrial Doors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Rytec Business Overview

4.5 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems

4.5.1 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Basic Information

4.5.2 Exterior Industrial Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Exterior Industrial Doors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Business Overview

4.6 TNR Industrial Doors

4.6.1 TNR Industrial Doors Basic Information

4.6.2 Exterior Industrial Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 TNR Industrial Doors Exterior Industrial Doors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 TNR Industrial Doors Business Overview

4.7 Rite-Hite

4.7.1 Rite-Hite Basic Information

4.7.2 Exterior Industrial Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Rite-Hite Exterior Industrial Doors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Rite-Hite Business Overview

4.8 Champion Door

4.8.1 Champion Door Basic Information

4.8.2 Exterior Industrial Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Champion Door Exterior Industrial Doors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Champion Door Business Overview

4.9 Hormann Group

4.9.1 Hormann Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Exterior Industrial Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Hormann Group Exterior Industrial Doors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Hormann Group Business Overview

4.10 Janus International Group

4.10.1 Janus International Group Basic Information

4.10.2 Exterior Industrial Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Janus International Group Exterior Industrial Doors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Janus International Group Business Overview

5 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Exterior Industrial Doors Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Exterior Industrial Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Exterior Industrial Doors Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Exterior Industrial Doors Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Exterior Industrial Doors Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Exterior Industrial Doors Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Exterior Industrial Doors Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Exterior Industrial Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Exterior Industrial Doors Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Exterior Industrial Doors Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Exterior Industrial Doors Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Exterior Industrial Doors Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Exterior Industrial Doors Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Exterior Industrial Doors Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Exterior Industrial Doors Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Exterior Industrial Doors Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Exterior Industrial Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Exterior Industrial Doors Market Under COVID-19

….continued

