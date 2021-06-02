June 2021 Report on Global Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Lumens

Samsung Electronics

Osram Opto Semiconductors

Citizen Electronics

Nichia

Seoul Semiconductor

Everlight Electronics

Philips Lumileds Lighting

Cree

LG Innotek

Major Types Covered

Lateral Chip

Vertical Chip

Flip Chip

Major Applications Covered

General Lighting Industry

Automotive Industry

Backlighting Industry

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Lateral Chip

5.2 Vertical Chip

5.3 Flip Chip

6 Global Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 General Lighting Industry

6.2 Automotive Industry

6.3 Backlighting Industry

7 Global Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Lumens

8.1.1 Lumens Profile

8.1.2 Lumens Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Lumens Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Lumens Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Samsung Electronics

8.2.1 Samsung Electronics Profile

8.2.2 Samsung Electronics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Samsung Electronics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Samsung Electronics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Osram Opto Semiconductors

8.3.1 Osram Opto Semiconductors Profile

8.3.2 Osram Opto Semiconductors Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Osram Opto Semiconductors Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Osram Opto Semiconductors Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Citizen Electronics

8.4.1 Citizen Electronics Profile

8.4.2 Citizen Electronics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Citizen Electronics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Citizen Electronics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Nichia

8.5.1 Nichia Profile

8.5.2 Nichia Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Nichia Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Nichia Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Seoul Semiconductor

8.6.1 Seoul Semiconductor Profile

8.6.2 Seoul Semiconductor Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Seoul Semiconductor Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Seoul Semiconductor Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Everlight Electronics

8.7.1 Everlight Electronics Profile

8.7.2 Everlight Electronics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Everlight Electronics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Everlight Electronics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Philips Lumileds Lighting

8.8.1 Philips Lumileds Lighting Profile

8.8.2 Philips Lumileds Lighting Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Philips Lumileds Lighting Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Philips Lumileds Lighting Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Cree

8.9.1 Cree Profile

8.9.2 Cree Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Cree Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Cree Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 LG Innotek

8.10.1 LG Innotek Profile

8.10.2 LG Innotek Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 LG Innotek Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 LG Innotek Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

….continued

