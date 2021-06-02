june 2021 Report on Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDE : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5144375-global-artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market-research-report

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Mavrx

SAP

Spensa Technologies

Agribotix

Vision Robotics

Prospera Technologies

Precision Hawk

Resson

CropX

IBM

Harvest Croo Robotics

John Deere

Intel

Granular

aWhere

Cainthus

Microsoft

Gamaya

The Climate Corporation

By Type:

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Machine Learning

By Application:

Agriculture Robots

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Precision Farming

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Computer Vision

1.2.2 Predictive Analytics

1.2.3 Machine Learning

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Agriculture Robots

1.3.2 Livestock Monitoring

1.3.3 Drone Analytics

1.3.4 Precision Farming

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Analysis

3.1 United States Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Analysis

….continued

More Reports from our Database :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-canned-ready-to-eat-meals-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-05-03

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hospitality-software-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-05-04

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-denture-fixative-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-05-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-engine-management-sensors-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-05-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pipetting-tip-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-05-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-facial-soap-bar-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2021-05-10

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dual-angle-gloss-meters-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-05-11

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-sterile-gloves-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-13

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-trunks-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2026-2021-05-14

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-case-management-softwar-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-05-18

Contact Details