june 2021 Report on Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Mavrx
SAP
Spensa Technologies
Agribotix
Vision Robotics
Prospera Technologies
Precision Hawk
Resson
CropX
IBM
Harvest Croo Robotics
John Deere
Intel
Granular
aWhere
Cainthus
Microsoft
Gamaya
The Climate Corporation
By Type:
Computer Vision
Predictive Analytics
Machine Learning
By Application:
Agriculture Robots
Livestock Monitoring
Drone Analytics
Precision Farming
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Computer Vision
1.2.2 Predictive Analytics
1.2.3 Machine Learning
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Agriculture Robots
1.3.2 Livestock Monitoring
1.3.3 Drone Analytics
1.3.4 Precision Farming
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Analysis
3.1 United States Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Analysis
….continued
