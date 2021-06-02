Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Growth Analysis Report, Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2027

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is projected to be worth USD 4,587.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Accelerate Diagnostics declared the receiving of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for novel product improvements to the Accelerate Pheno® system to enhance effectiveness and increase the antibiotic sensitivity testing /antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) menu system for blood infections.

Russia, India, China, Brazil, and South Africa are major contributing countries, where 76% of the rise in antibiotic/antimicrobial consumption has been estimated.

A joint collaboration of the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) and the World Health Organization, GARDP supports R&D via public-private partnerships. It is expected that by the year 2023, the collaboration intends to develop up to four innovative treatments by improving current antibiotics and expediting new antibiotic drug entry.

Europe contributed to the second-largest antibiotic susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing market share in 2019 due to the increasing biotechnology method’s adoption in the healthcare sector and a rise in the number of new layers entering the market.

Key participants in the antibiotic susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing market include Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Precise Automation, Roche Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Culture & Growth Media

Consumables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antibacterial Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Antiparasitic Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Antifungal Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Epidemiology

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disk Diffusion

Etest Method

Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments

Genotyping Method

Agar Dilution

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organizations

Research Institutes

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing industry.

