ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Growth Analysis Report, Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2027

The Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/93
In January 2020, TTTech Auto, a global leader in the safety software platforms for autonomous driving (AD) and beyond, announced its acquisition of the Turkish software company Red Pine Software, an expert in ADAS. By this acquisition TTTech Auto created its firm growth strategy and increased its software development capacities for ADAS and Automated Driving series development projects that features its flagship product MotionWise.
Key players in the market include Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, Aptiv, and Analog Devices., among others.
System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Adaptive Cruise Control
Adaptive Front Light
Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Detection
Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Monitoring System
Forward Collision Warning
Intelligent Park Assistance
Lane Departure Assistance
Night Vision System
Pedestrian Detection System
Road Sign Recognition
Traffic Jam Assist
Others
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Passenger Vehicle
Mid-sized car
Sedan
Minivan
Convertible
Crossover
Hatchback
Others
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Compact
Utility Vehicle
Supermini
Light Truck
Others
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Mobile Truck
Limo
Recreational Vehicle
Towing Truck
Fire Trucks
Others
Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Electric Vehicles
Battery Electric Vehicle
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Gasoline Powered
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Image Sensor
LiDAR Sensor
Ultrasonic Sensor
Infrared Sensor
Radar Sensor
Laser
Capacitive Sensor
Others
The global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market is classified on a product basis, application and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. Considering application the market is classified as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/93
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Here are the questions we answer…
What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market?
What does the competitive landscape look like?
Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market performance?
What are the key trends and dynamics?
Which regulations that will impact the industry?
Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?
Where will most developments take place in the long term?
Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?
What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market growth worldwide?
Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/adas-and-autonomous-driving-components-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Methodology & Sources
1.1. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Definition
1.2. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Research Scope
1.3. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Methodology
1.4. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 8. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 9. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Continued…
Related Reports: