June 2021 Report on Global EV (Electric Vehicle) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global EV (Electric Vehicle) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global EV (Electric Vehicle) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global EV (Electric Vehicle) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the EV (Electric Vehicle) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global EV (Electric Vehicle) market covered in Chapter 4:
General Motors
Ford Motor Company
Audi AG
Renault Motors
Tesla Inc.
BMW
Nissan Motor Corporation
Energica Motor Company
Toyota Motor Corporation
Volkswagen AG
Daimler AG
BYD Company Limited
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the EV (Electric Vehicle) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Battery Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the EV (Electric Vehicle) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Two-wheeler
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global EV (Electric Vehicle) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Battery Electric Vehicle
1.5.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle
1.5.4 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global EV (Electric Vehicle) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Two-wheeler
1.6.3 Passenger Car
1.6.4 Commercial Vehicle
1.6.5 Others
1.7 EV (Electric Vehicle) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on EV (Electric Vehicle) Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of EV (Electric Vehicle) Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 EV (Electric Vehicle) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of EV (Electric Vehicle)
3.2.3 Labor Cost of EV (Electric Vehicle)
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of EV (Electric Vehicle) Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
….CONTINUED
