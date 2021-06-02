Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The latest market intelligence study on the Adaptive Cruise Control market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Adaptive Cruise Control market.

Displays the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among the top manufacturers. It dissects the market using sales, revenue and market share data for 2016 and 2017;

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. acquired Mapper.ai. This acquisition will enhance the capabilities of Velodyne for adaptive cruise control and advanced driver assistance systems.

The passenger car segment is forecasted to hold the largest market throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 21.2% owing to the growing demand for fuel-efficient cars.

Due to the rising concern for road safety among professional drivers and logistics organizations, the commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecast period.

The assisting system segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 21.1%. Owing to the features like proximity alerts, lane control, and brake assistance.

The segment of radar is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to its advantages, such as determining object velocity and position, the capability to target many objects simultaneously.

Due to the presence of key market leaders like Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo SA, and Continental AG, the European region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

North America region is accounted for the second-largest market and is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period due to the government initiatives to implement energy-efficient vehicles.

Key participants include DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Magna International Inc, Autoliv Inc., Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Mando Corporation, among others.

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Assisting Systems

Multi-Sensor Systems

Predictive Systems

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

LiDAR

Image

Ultrasonic

Radar

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Adaptive Cruise Control market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Adaptive Cruise Control market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Adaptive Cruise Control market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Adaptive Cruise Control market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Adaptive Cruise Control market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Adaptive Cruise Control market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

