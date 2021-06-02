June 2021 Report on Global Robo-Taxi Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Robo-Taxi market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Robo-Taxi market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Robo-Taxi industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Robo-Taxi Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Robo-Taxi market covered in Chapter 4:

Toyota Motor

Groupe PSA

Ford

FCA

Volvo

Hyundai

Volkswagen Group

BMW

Daimler

General Motors

Tesla

Nissan

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Robo-Taxi market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

L4 Robo-Taxi

L5 Robo-Taxi

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Robo-Taxi market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger

Freight

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 L4 Robo-Taxi

1.5.3 L5 Robo-Taxi

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger

1.6.3 Freight

1.7 Robo-Taxi Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Robo-Taxi Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Robo-Taxi Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Robo-Taxi Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Robo-Taxi

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Robo-Taxi

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Robo-Taxi Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Toyota Motor

4.1.1 Toyota Motor Basic Information

4.1.2 Robo-Taxi Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Toyota Motor Robo-Taxi Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Toyota Motor Business Overview

4.2 Groupe PSA

4.2.1 Groupe PSA Basic Information

4.2.2 Robo-Taxi Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Groupe PSA Robo-Taxi Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Groupe PSA Business Overview

4.3 Ford

4.3.1 Ford Basic Information

4.3.2 Robo-Taxi Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Ford Robo-Taxi Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Ford Business Overview

4.4 FCA

4.4.1 FCA Basic Information

4.4.2 Robo-Taxi Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 FCA Robo-Taxi Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 FCA Business Overview

4.5 Volvo

4.5.1 Volvo Basic Information

4.5.2 Robo-Taxi Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Volvo Robo-Taxi Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Volvo Business Overview

4.6 Hyundai

4.6.1 Hyundai Basic Information

4.6.2 Robo-Taxi Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Hyundai Robo-Taxi Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Hyundai Business Overview

4.7 Volkswagen Group

4.7.1 Volkswagen Group Basic Information

4.7.2 Robo-Taxi Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Volkswagen Group Robo-Taxi Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Volkswagen Group Business Overview

4.8 BMW

4.8.1 BMW Basic Information

4.8.2 Robo-Taxi Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 BMW Robo-Taxi Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 BMW Business Overview

4.9 Daimler

4.9.1 Daimler Basic Information

4.9.2 Robo-Taxi Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Daimler Robo-Taxi Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Daimler Business Overview

4.10 General Motors

4.10.1 General Motors Basic Information

4.10.2 Robo-Taxi Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 General Motors Robo-Taxi Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 General Motors Business Overview

4.11 Tesla

4.11.1 Tesla Basic Information

4.11.2 Robo-Taxi Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Tesla Robo-Taxi Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Tesla Business Overview

4.12 Nissan

4.12.1 Nissan Basic Information

4.12.2 Robo-Taxi Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Nissan Robo-Taxi Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Nissan Business Overview

5 Global Robo-Taxi Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Robo-Taxi Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Robo-Taxi Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Robo-Taxi Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Robo-Taxi Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Robo-Taxi Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Robo-Taxi Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Robo-Taxi Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Robo-Taxi Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Robo-Taxi Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Robo-Taxi Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Robo-Taxi Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Robo-Taxi Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Robo-Taxi Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Robo-Taxi Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Robo-Taxi Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Robo-Taxi Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Robo-Taxi Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Robo-Taxi Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Robo-Taxi Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Robo-Taxi Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Robo-Taxi Market Under COVID-19

….continued

