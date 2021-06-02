June 2021 Report on Global Energy-Efficient Windows Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Energy-Efficient Windows market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Energy-Efficient Windows market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Energy-Efficient Windows industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Energy-Efficient Windows Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Energy-Efficient Windows market covered in Chapter 4:

Turkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. (aioecam Group)

Associated Materials LLC

YKK AP, Inc.

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Masco Corporation

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Drew Industries Incorporated

VKR Holding A/S

Schott AG

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

Deceuninck NV

Jeld-Wen Holdings, Inc.

PGT, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Builders Firstsource, Inc.

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Energy-Efficient Windows market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Wood

vinyl

Fiberglass

Aluminum

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Energy-Efficient Windows market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential New Construction

Residential Replacement

Commercial New Construction

Commercial Replacement

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Energy-Efficient Windows Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Wood

1.5.3 vinyl

1.5.4 Fiberglass

1.5.5 Aluminum

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Energy-Efficient Windows Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential New Construction

1.6.3 Residential Replacement

1.6.4 Commercial New Construction

1.6.5 Commercial Replacement

1.7 Energy-Efficient Windows Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Energy-Efficient Windows Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Energy-Efficient Windows Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Energy-Efficient Windows

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Energy-Efficient Windows

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Energy-Efficient Windows Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Turkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. (aioecam Group)

4.1.1 Turkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. (aioecam Group) Basic Information

4.1.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Turkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. (aioecam Group) Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Turkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. (aioecam Group) Business Overview

4.2 Associated Materials LLC

4.2.1 Associated Materials LLC Basic Information

4.2.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Associated Materials LLC Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Associated Materials LLC Business Overview

4.3 YKK AP, Inc.

4.3.1 YKK AP, Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 YKK AP, Inc. Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 YKK AP, Inc. Business Overview

4.4 Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

4.4.1 Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. Business Overview

4.5 Masco Corporation

4.5.1 Masco Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Masco Corporation Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Masco Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

4.6.1 Central Glass Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.6.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Central Glass Co., Ltd. Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Central Glass Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.7 Saint-Gobain S.A.

4.7.1 Saint-Gobain S.A. Basic Information

4.7.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Saint-Gobain S.A. Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Saint-Gobain S.A. Business Overview

4.8 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

4.8.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.8.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.9 PPG Industries, Inc.

4.9.1 PPG Industries, Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 PPG Industries, Inc. Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 PPG Industries, Inc. Business Overview

4.10 Drew Industries Incorporated

4.10.1 Drew Industries Incorporated Basic Information

4.10.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Drew Industries Incorporated Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Drew Industries Incorporated Business Overview

4.11 VKR Holding A/S

4.11.1 VKR Holding A/S Basic Information

4.11.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 VKR Holding A/S Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 VKR Holding A/S Business Overview

4.12 Schott AG

4.12.1 Schott AG Basic Information

4.12.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Schott AG Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Schott AG Business Overview

4.13 BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

4.13.1 BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Basic Information

4.13.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Business Overview

4.14 Deceuninck NV

4.14.1 Deceuninck NV Basic Information

4.14.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Deceuninck NV Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Deceuninck NV Business Overview

4.15 Jeld-Wen Holdings, Inc.

4.15.1 Jeld-Wen Holdings, Inc. Basic Information

4.15.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Jeld-Wen Holdings, Inc. Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Jeld-Wen Holdings, Inc. Business Overview

4.16 PGT, Inc.

4.16.1 PGT, Inc. Basic Information

4.16.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 PGT, Inc. Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 PGT, Inc. Business Overview

4.17 Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

4.17.1 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Basic Information

4.17.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Business Overview

4.18 Builders Firstsource, Inc.

4.18.1 Builders Firstsource, Inc. Basic Information

4.18.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Builders Firstsource, Inc. Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Builders Firstsource, Inc. Business Overview

4.19 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

4.19.1 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.19.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Energy-Efficient Windows Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Business Overview

5 Global Energy-Efficient Windows Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Energy-Efficient Windows Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Energy-Efficient Windows Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Energy-Efficient Windows Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Energy-Efficient Windows Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Energy-Efficient Windows Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Energy-Efficient Windows Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Energy-Efficient Windows Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Energy-Efficient Windows Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Energy-Efficient Windows Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Energy-Efficient Windows Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Energy-Efficient Windows Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Energy-Efficient Windows Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Energy-Efficient Windows Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Energy-Efficient Windows Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Energy-Efficient Windows Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Energy-Efficient Windows Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Energy-Efficient Windows Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Energy-Efficient Windows Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Energy-Efficient Windows Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Energy-Efficient Windows Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Energy-Efficient Windows Market Under COVID-19

….continued

