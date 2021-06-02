June 2021 Report on Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd.

Unimicron Technology Corp.

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)

Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Daeduck GDS

AT&S

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO)

NOK Corporation

Tripod Technology Corporation

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Major Types Covered

Single-Sided PCB

Double-Sided PCB

Multi-Layer PCB

Major Applications Covered

Computer/Peripherals

Communications

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

….. continued

