June 2021 Report on Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd.
Unimicron Technology Corp.
Ibiden Co., Ltd.
Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)
Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd
Daeduck GDS
AT&S
Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO)
NOK Corporation
Tripod Technology Corporation
TTM Technologies, Inc.
Major Types Covered
Single-Sided PCB
Double-Sided PCB
Multi-Layer PCB
Major Applications Covered
Computer/Peripherals
Communications
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Electronics
Automotive
Military/Aerospace
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
….. continued
