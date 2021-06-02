June 2021 Report on Global Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million USin 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Lumens
Samsung Electronics
Osram Opto Semiconductors
Citizen Electronics
Nichia
Seoul Semiconductor
Everlight Electronics
Philips Lumileds Lighting
Cree
LG Innotek
Major Types Covered
Lateral Chip
Vertical Chip
Flip Chip
Major Applications Covered
General Lighting Industry
Automotive Industry
Backlighting Industry
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Lateral Chip
5.2 Vertical Chip
5.3 Flip Chip
6 Global Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 General Lighting Industry
6.2 Automotive Industry
6.3 Backlighting Industry
7 Global Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Lumens
8.1.1 Lumens Profile
8.1.2 Lumens Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Lumens Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Lumens Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Samsung Electronics
8.2.1 Samsung Electronics Profile
8.2.2 Samsung Electronics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Samsung Electronics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Samsung Electronics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Osram Opto Semiconductors
8.3.1 Osram Opto Semiconductors Profile
8.3.2 Osram Opto Semiconductors Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Osram Opto Semiconductors Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Osram Opto Semiconductors Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Citizen Electronics
8.4.1 Citizen Electronics Profile
8.4.2 Citizen Electronics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Citizen Electronics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Citizen Electronics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Nichia
8.5.1 Nichia Profile
8.5.2 Nichia Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Nichia Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Nichia Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Seoul Semiconductor
8.6.1 Seoul Semiconductor Profile
8.6.2 Seoul Semiconductor Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Seoul Semiconductor Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Seoul Semiconductor Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Everlight Electronics
8.7.1 Everlight Electronics Profile
8.7.2 Everlight Electronics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Everlight Electronics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Everlight Electronics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Philips Lumileds Lighting
8.8.1 Philips Lumileds Lighting Profile
8.8.2 Philips Lumileds Lighting Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Philips Lumileds Lighting Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Philips Lumileds Lighting Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Cree
8.9.1 Cree Profile
8.9.2 Cree Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Cree Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Cree Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 LG Innotek
8.10.1 LG Innotek Profile
8.10.2 LG Innotek Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 LG Innotek Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 LG Innotek Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
12.7 Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
12.8 Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)
12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
12.9 Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market PEST Analysis
13 Latin America
13.1 Latin America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.2 Latin America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.3 Latin America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.4 Latin America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.5 Latin America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Import and Export from 2014-2019E
13.6 Latin America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
13.7 Latin America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
13.8 Latin America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)
13.8.1 Latin America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
13.8.2 Latin America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
13.9 Latin America Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Market PEST Analysis
14 Middle East & Africa
14.1 Middle East & Africa Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
14.2 Middle East & Africa Chip-On-Board (Cob) Led Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value
….continued
