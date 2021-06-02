June 2021 Report on Global Prefabricated Construction Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Prefabricated Construction market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Prefabricated Construction market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Prefabricated Construction industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Prefabricated Construction Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Prefabricated Construction market covered in Chapter 4:

Bouygues Construction

Red Sea Housing

L&T Construction

Komatsu House

Skanska

Taisei

Julius Berger Nigeria

Balfour Beatty

ACS Group

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Prefabricated Construction market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Modular Construction

Manufactured Homes

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Prefabricated Construction market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Prefabricated Construction Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Modular Construction

1.5.3 Manufactured Homes

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Prefabricated Construction Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Commercial

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Prefabricated Construction Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Prefabricated Construction Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Prefabricated Construction Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Prefabricated Construction Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Prefabricated Construction

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Prefabricated Construction

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Prefabricated Construction Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Bouygues Construction

4.1.1 Bouygues Construction Basic Information

4.1.2 Prefabricated Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Bouygues Construction Prefabricated Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Bouygues Construction Business Overview

4.2 Red Sea Housing

4.2.1 Red Sea Housing Basic Information

4.2.2 Prefabricated Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Red Sea Housing Prefabricated Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Red Sea Housing Business Overview

4.3 L&T Construction

4.3.1 L&T Construction Basic Information

4.3.2 Prefabricated Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 L&T Construction Prefabricated Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 L&T Construction Business Overview

4.4 Komatsu House

4.4.1 Komatsu House Basic Information

4.4.2 Prefabricated Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Komatsu House Prefabricated Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Komatsu House Business Overview

4.5 Skanska

4.5.1 Skanska Basic Information

4.5.2 Prefabricated Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Skanska Prefabricated Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Skanska Business Overview

4.6 Taisei

4.6.1 Taisei Basic Information

4.6.2 Prefabricated Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Taisei Prefabricated Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Taisei Business Overview

4.7 Julius Berger Nigeria

4.7.1 Julius Berger Nigeria Basic Information

4.7.2 Prefabricated Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Julius Berger Nigeria Prefabricated Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Julius Berger Nigeria Business Overview

4.8 Balfour Beatty

4.8.1 Balfour Beatty Basic Information

4.8.2 Prefabricated Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Balfour Beatty Prefabricated Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Balfour Beatty Business Overview

4.9 ACS Group

4.9.1 ACS Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Prefabricated Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 ACS Group Prefabricated Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 ACS Group Business Overview

5 Global Prefabricated Construction Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Prefabricated Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Prefabricated Construction Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Prefabricated Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Prefabricated Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Prefabricated Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Prefabricated Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Prefabricated Construction Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Prefabricated Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Prefabricated Construction Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Prefabricated Construction Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Prefabricated Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Prefabricated Construction Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Prefabricated Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Prefabricated Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Prefabricated Construction Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Prefabricated Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Prefabricated Construction Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Prefabricated Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Prefabricated Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Prefabricated Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Prefabricated Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Prefabricated Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Prefabricated Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Prefabricated Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Prefabricated Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Prefabricated Construction Market Under COVID-19

….continued

