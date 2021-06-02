Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

Market Size – USD 10.22 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends –Technological advancements in spinal devices and implants

The latest report on the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., a firm involved in surgical implant, made an announcement about the completion of the acquisition of Paradigm Spine, LLC, involved in non-fusion and motion preservation spinal implant technology.

Spine biologics are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for spine implants. These are deployed to accomplish arthrodesis during the treatment of symptomatic deformity/instability treatment.

Spine fusion finds widespread usage in the treatment of spine tumors, trauma, and degenerative disorders.

The key advantage of motion preservation spine surgery is in offering patients with major structural spinal issues a better substitute to spinal fusion that is a time-consuming procedure.

North America, led by the US, dominated the market in 2019. The spinal implants and surgery devices market dominance of North America is due to the rapid technological advancement and adoption in healthcare, growing geriatric population, and improved reimbursement policies to incentivize intricate fusion surgery in spinal implants.

Key participants include Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Laboratories, Orthofix International NV, and Medtronic PLC, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices

Posterior

Interbody

Cervical Fusion Devices

Anterior

Posterior

Spine Biologics

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

Spinal Decompression Devices

Spine Bone Stimulators

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Non-Fusion Devices

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Artificial Discs

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prostheses

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Spinal Fusion & Fixation

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Spinal Decompression

Motion Preservation

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market growth worldwide?

