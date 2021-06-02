Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

Market Size – USD 10.22 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends –Technological advancements in spinal devices and implants
The latest report on the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.
Key Highlights From The Report
In March 2019, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., a firm involved in surgical implant, made an announcement about the completion of the acquisition of Paradigm Spine, LLC, involved in non-fusion and motion preservation spinal implant technology.
Spine biologics are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for spine implants. These are deployed to accomplish arthrodesis during the treatment of symptomatic deformity/instability treatment.
Spine fusion finds widespread usage in the treatment of spine tumors, trauma, and degenerative disorders.
The key advantage of motion preservation spine surgery is in offering patients with major structural spinal issues a better substitute to spinal fusion that is a time-consuming procedure.
North America, led by the US, dominated the market in 2019. The spinal implants and surgery devices market dominance of North America is due to the rapid technological advancement and adoption in healthcare, growing geriatric population, and improved reimbursement policies to incentivize intricate fusion surgery in spinal implants.
Key participants include Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Laboratories, Orthofix International NV, and Medtronic PLC, among others.
Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices
Posterior
Interbody
Cervical Fusion Devices
Anterior
Posterior
Spine Biologics
Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices
Spinal Decompression Devices
Spine Bone Stimulators
Invasive
Non-Invasive
Non-Fusion Devices
Dynamic Stabilization Devices
Artificial Discs
Annulus Repair Devices
Nuclear Disc Prostheses
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Spinal Fusion & Fixation
Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment
Spinal Decompression
Motion Preservation
Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Open Surgery
Minimally Invasive Surgery
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Here are the questions we answer…
What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market?
What does the competitive landscape look like?
Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market performance?
What are the key trends and dynamics?
Which regulations that will impact the industry?
Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?
Where will most developments take place in the long term?
Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?
What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market growth worldwide?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Methodology & Sources
1.1. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Definition
1.2. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Research Scope
1.3. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Methodology
1.4. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 8. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 9. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Continued…
