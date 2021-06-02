Waste to Energy Market Scenario, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Research, Insights, Outlook, Opportunity, Overview, Segmentations, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global Waste to Energy Market will be worth USD 54.16 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

This report on the global Waste to Energy market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Waste to Energy market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Waste to Energy market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Waste to Energy market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Waste to Energy market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., entered into a joint venture with State Grid Energy Conservation Service Co., to perform services of technical consulting for energy conservation investment projects in China.

The thermal technology held the largest market share of 52.1% in 2019 due to the increasing development in the gasification and incineration technologies.

Incineration thermal technology is a key contributor to the growth of the thermal technology segment. It reduces the quantity of waste in landfills, prevents the production of methane gas from the landfills, and generates energy from waste. For example, countries with cold weather, like Sweden, generate 8% of their heating needs from waste incinerators.

The biological segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cleaner energy sources and the growing environmental concerns.

The Biogas plants are a significant contributor to the biological segment’s growth as it is a low-cost technology and helps to curb down the levels of greenhouse gases & carbon emissions.

Europe accounted for the largest market share of the Waste to energy market in 2019 due to the presence of major market players in the region and the government’s favorable regulatory policies and subsidies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the government’s increased funding for the development of technologically advanced waste to energy facilities.

Key participants include Suez, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta, Waste Management Inc., Veolia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Xcel Energy Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., among others.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biological Technology

Biogas Plants

Landfill Gas

Fermentation

Thermal Technology

Pyrolysis

Incineration

Gasification

Physical Technology

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Waste to Energy market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Waste to Energy market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Waste to Energy market growth worldwide?

