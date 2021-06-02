Microgrid Market Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global Microgrid Market will be worth USD 61.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Besides exploring the company profiles of prominent market leaders, the research gather and analyses raw data on the regulatory framework, cost structure, import and export status, supply chain management and supply chain management expected to shape the trajectory of the business landscape. The researchers behind the study have further leveraged the industry-leading assessment tools to gauge the growing level of competition, recent acquisition and mergers, product launches and new entrants.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Honeywell and NRStor C&I Launch the largest Behind-the-Meter Battery Energy storage Program in the world.

Combined heat & power (CHP) held the largest market share of 34.0% in the year 2019 due to the increasing adoption of sustainable sources of power generation, including hydro, solar, and wind energy.

The grid-connected segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. Reliable power supply, improved resiliency & efficiency, low cost of energy storage, and reduction in the emission level are some of the driving factors of the segment.

The education segment accounted for the largest market share of the microgrid market in 2019 due to the government’s increased funding towards the enhancement of the education infrastructure in the developing economies.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the microgrid market in 2019 due to the favorable government policies, including tax rebates and other promotional schemes on adopting microgrid infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the government’s increasing initiatives to provide a cost-effective and uninterrupted supply of electricity in the rural areas of the developing economies.

Key participants include Siemens, Honeywell, General Electric (GE), ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Exelon Corporation, Spirae, Inc., S & C Electric Company, and Homer Energy, among others.

Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Combined heat & power (CHP)

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Natural Gas

Fuel Cell

Diesel

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Grid-connected

Hybrid

Remote

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Defense

Government

Education

Utility

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Microgrid market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Microgrid market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Microgrid market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Microgrid Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Microgrid Market Definition

1.2. Microgrid Market Research Scope

1.3. Microgrid Market Methodology

1.4. Microgrid Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Microgrid Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Microgrid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Microgrid Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Microgrid Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Microgrid Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Microgrid Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Microgrid Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…