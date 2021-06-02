June 2021 Report on Global Building Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Building market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Building market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Building industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Building Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Building market covered in Chapter 4:

China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd.

Toll Brothers Inc

Jacobs Engineering Group

D.R. Horton Inc

Power Construction Corp. Of China

Kiewit Building Group

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

Lennar Corporation

Bouygues SA

PulteGroup Inc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Building market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Smart Building

Non-smart Building

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Building market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial

Residential

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Building Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Smart Building

1.5.3 Non-smart Building

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Building Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial

1.6.3 Residential

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Building Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Building Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Building Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Building Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Building

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Building

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Building Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd.

4.1.1 China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Building Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd. Building Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 Toll Brothers Inc

4.2.1 Toll Brothers Inc Basic Information

4.2.2 Building Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Toll Brothers Inc Building Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Toll Brothers Inc Business Overview

4.3 Jacobs Engineering Group

4.3.1 Jacobs Engineering Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Building Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Jacobs Engineering Group Building Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Jacobs Engineering Group Business Overview

4.4 D.R. Horton Inc

4.4.1 D.R. Horton Inc Basic Information

4.4.2 Building Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 D.R. Horton Inc Building Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 D.R. Horton Inc Business Overview

4.5 Power Construction Corp. Of China

4.5.1 Power Construction Corp. Of China Basic Information

4.5.2 Building Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Power Construction Corp. Of China Building Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Power Construction Corp. Of China Business Overview

4.6 Kiewit Building Group

4.6.1 Kiewit Building Group Basic Information

4.6.2 Building Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Kiewit Building Group Building Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Kiewit Building Group Business Overview

4.7 China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

4.7.1 China Railway Construction Corporation Limited Basic Information

4.7.2 Building Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 China Railway Construction Corporation Limited Building Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 China Railway Construction Corporation Limited Business Overview

4.8 Lennar Corporation

4.8.1 Lennar Corporation Basic Information

4.8.2 Building Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Lennar Corporation Building Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Lennar Corporation Business Overview

4.9 Bouygues SA

4.9.1 Bouygues SA Basic Information

4.9.2 Building Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Bouygues SA Building Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Bouygues SA Business Overview

4.10 PulteGroup Inc

4.10.1 PulteGroup Inc Basic Information

4.10.2 Building Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 PulteGroup Inc Building Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 PulteGroup Inc Business Overview

5 Global Building Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Building Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Building Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Building Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Building Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Building Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Building Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Building Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Building Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Building Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Building Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Building Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Building Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Building Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Building Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Building Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Building Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Building Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Building Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Building Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Building Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Building Market Under COVID-19

….continued

