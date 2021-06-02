June 2021 Report on Global Building Information Modelling Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Building Information Modelling market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Building Information Modelling market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Building Information Modelling industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Building Information Modelling Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Building Information Modelling market covered in Chapter 4:

Autodesk, Inc.

Nemetschek SE

Beck Technology Ltd

Trimble Ltd

ABB Ltd

Dassault Systèmes

Pentagon Solution Ltd

Hexagon AB

Asite Solution

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Cadsoft Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Building Information Modelling market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Software

Services

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Building Information Modelling market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Buildings

Civil Infrastructure

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Building Information Modelling Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Software

1.5.3 Services

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Building Information Modelling Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Buildings

1.6.3 Civil Infrastructure

1.6.4 Industrial

1.6.5 Oil & Gas

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Building Information Modelling Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Building Information Modelling Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Building Information Modelling Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Building Information Modelling Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Building Information Modelling

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Building Information Modelling

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Building Information Modelling Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Autodesk, Inc.

4.1.1 Autodesk, Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Building Information Modelling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Autodesk, Inc. Building Information Modelling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Autodesk, Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Nemetschek SE

4.2.1 Nemetschek SE Basic Information

4.2.2 Building Information Modelling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Nemetschek SE Building Information Modelling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Nemetschek SE Business Overview

4.3 Beck Technology Ltd

4.3.1 Beck Technology Ltd Basic Information

4.3.2 Building Information Modelling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Beck Technology Ltd Building Information Modelling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Beck Technology Ltd Business Overview

4.4 Trimble Ltd

4.4.1 Trimble Ltd Basic Information

4.4.2 Building Information Modelling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Trimble Ltd Building Information Modelling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Trimble Ltd Business Overview

4.5 ABB Ltd

4.5.1 ABB Ltd Basic Information

4.5.2 Building Information Modelling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 ABB Ltd Building Information Modelling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 ABB Ltd Business Overview

4.6 Dassault Systèmes

4.6.1 Dassault Systèmes Basic Information

4.6.2 Building Information Modelling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Dassault Systèmes Building Information Modelling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Dassault Systèmes Business Overview

4.7 Pentagon Solution Ltd

4.7.1 Pentagon Solution Ltd Basic Information

4.7.2 Building Information Modelling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Pentagon Solution Ltd Building Information Modelling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Pentagon Solution Ltd Business Overview

4.8 Hexagon AB

4.8.1 Hexagon AB Basic Information

4.8.2 Building Information Modelling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Hexagon AB Building Information Modelling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Hexagon AB Business Overview

4.9 Asite Solution

4.9.1 Asite Solution Basic Information

4.9.2 Building Information Modelling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Asite Solution Building Information Modelling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Asite Solution Business Overview

4.10 Bentley Systems, Incorporated

4.10.1 Bentley Systems, Incorporated Basic Information

4.10.2 Building Information Modelling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Bentley Systems, Incorporated Building Information Modelling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Bentley Systems, Incorporated Business Overview

4.11 Cadsoft Corporation

4.11.1 Cadsoft Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 Building Information Modelling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Cadsoft Corporation Building Information Modelling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Cadsoft Corporation Business Overview

5 Global Building Information Modelling Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Building Information Modelling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Building Information Modelling Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Building Information Modelling Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Building Information Modelling Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Building Information Modelling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Building Information Modelling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Building Information Modelling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Building Information Modelling Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Building Information Modelling Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Building Information Modelling Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Building Information Modelling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Building Information Modelling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Building Information Modelling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Building Information Modelling Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Building Information Modelling Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Building Information Modelling Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Building Information Modelling Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Building Information Modelling Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Building Information Modelling Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Building Information Modelling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Building Information Modelling Market Under COVID-19

….continued

