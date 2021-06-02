June 2021 Report on Global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) market covered in Chapter 4:

Siemens Building Tech

Honeywell Building Solutions

Beckhoff Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Carel ACR Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Legrand India Pvt, Ltd.

Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Ltd.

Crestron Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

L & T Electricals and Automation Ltd.

ABB India Ltd.

Johnson Controls Building Efficiency

Schneider Systems& Services

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Building Automation and Control System (BACS) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

HVAC

Lighting

Fire suppression

Electrical

Plumbing

Energy management

Phone

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Building Automation and Control System (BACS) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Retail

Restaurant

Industrial and Warehouse

Manufacturing

Food Processing

Healthcare

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 HVAC

1.5.3 Lighting

1.5.4 Fire suppression

1.5.5 Electrical

1.5.6 Plumbing

1.5.7 Energy management

1.5.8 Phone

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Retail

1.6.3 Restaurant

1.6.4 Industrial and Warehouse

1.6.5 Manufacturing

1.6.6 Food Processing

1.6.7 Healthcare

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Building Automation and Control System (BACS)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Building Automation and Control System (BACS)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Siemens Building Tech

4.1.1 Siemens Building Tech Basic Information

4.1.2 Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Siemens Building Tech Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Siemens Building Tech Business Overview

4.2 Honeywell Building Solutions

4.2.1 Honeywell Building Solutions Basic Information

4.2.2 Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Honeywell Building Solutions Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Honeywell Building Solutions Business Overview

4.3 Beckhoff Automation Pvt. Ltd.

4.3.1 Beckhoff Automation Pvt. Ltd. Basic Information

4.3.2 Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Beckhoff Automation Pvt. Ltd. Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Beckhoff Automation Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview

4.4 Carel ACR Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

4.4.1 Carel ACR Systems India Pvt. Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Carel ACR Systems India Pvt. Ltd. Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Carel ACR Systems India Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 Legrand India Pvt, Ltd.

4.5.1 Legrand India Pvt, Ltd. Basic Information

4.5.2 Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Legrand India Pvt, Ltd. Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Legrand India Pvt, Ltd. Business Overview

4.6 Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Ltd.

4.6.1 Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Ltd. Basic Information

4.6.2 Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Ltd. Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Ltd. Business Overview

4.7 Crestron Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

4.7.1 Crestron Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Basic Information

4.7.2 Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Crestron Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Crestron Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview

4.8 L & T Electricals and Automation Ltd.

4.8.1 L & T Electricals and Automation Ltd. Basic Information

4.8.2 Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 L & T Electricals and Automation Ltd. Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 L & T Electricals and Automation Ltd. Business Overview

4.9 ABB India Ltd.

4.9.1 ABB India Ltd. Basic Information

4.9.2 Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 ABB India Ltd. Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 ABB India Ltd. Business Overview

4.10 Johnson Controls Building Efficiency

4.10.1 Johnson Controls Building Efficiency Basic Information

4.10.2 Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Johnson Controls Building Efficiency Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Johnson Controls Building Efficiency Business Overview

4.11 Schneider Systems& Services

4.11.1 Schneider Systems& Services Basic Information

4.11.2 Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Schneider Systems& Services Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Schneider Systems& Services Business Overview

5 Global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Building Automation and Control System (BACS) Market Under COVID-19

….continued

