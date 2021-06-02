June 2021 Report on Global Igbt Transistor Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Igbt Transistor is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million in 2026, from million in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Microchip

ABB

Infineon

International Rectifier

On semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Microsemi

Powerex(Mitsubishi)

Hitachi

Fairchildsemi

IXYS

Vishay

Major Types Covered

Three-terminal Monomer Encapsulation

IGBT and FWD Encapsulation Combination

Major Applications Covered

Appliance Motor Drives

Electric Vehicle Motor Drives

Power Factor Correction Converters

Uninterruptible Power Supplies

Solar Inverters

High Frequency Welders

Inductive Heating Cookers

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Igbt Transistor Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Igbt Transistor Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Igbt Transistor Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Igbt Transistor Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Three-terminal Monomer Encapsulation

5.2 IGBT and FWD Encapsulation Combination

6 Global Igbt Transistor Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Appliance Motor Drives

6.2 Electric Vehicle Motor Drives

6.3 Power Factor Correction Converters

6.4 Uninterruptible Power Supplies

6.5 Solar Inverters

6.6 High Frequency Welders

6.7 Inductive Heating Cookers

7 Global Igbt Transistor Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Microchip

8.1.1 Microchip Profile

8.1.2 Microchip Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Microchip Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Microchip Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 ABB

8.2.1 ABB Profile

8.2.2 ABB Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 ABB Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 ABB Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Infineon

8.3.1 Infineon Profile

8.3.2 Infineon Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Infineon Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Infineon Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 International Rectifier

8.4.1 International Rectifier Profile

8.4.2 International Rectifier Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 International Rectifier Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 International Rectifier Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 On semiconductor

8.5.1 On semiconductor Profile

8.5.2 On semiconductor Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 On semiconductor Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 On semiconductor Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 STMicroelectronics

8.6.1 STMicroelectronics Profile

8.6.2 STMicroelectronics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 STMicroelectronics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 STMicroelectronics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Microsemi

8.7.1 Microsemi Profile

8.7.2 Microsemi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Microsemi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Microsemi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Powerex(Mitsubishi)

8.8.1 Powerex(Mitsubishi) Profile

8.8.2 Powerex(Mitsubishi) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Powerex(Mitsubishi) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Powerex(Mitsubishi) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Hitachi

8.9.1 Hitachi Profile

8.9.2 Hitachi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Hitachi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Hitachi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Fairchildsemi

8.10.1 Fairchildsemi Profile

8.10.2 Fairchildsemi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Fairchildsemi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Fairchildsemi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 IXYS

8.11.1 IXYS Profile

8.11.2 IXYS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 IXYS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 IXYS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Vishay

8.12.1 Vishay Profile

8.12.2 Vishay Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Vishay Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Vishay Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Igbt Transistor Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Igbt Transistor Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Igbt Transistor Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Igbt Transistor Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Igbt Transistor Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Igbt Transistor Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Igbt Transistor Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Igbt Transistor Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Igbt Transistor by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Igbt Transistor Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Igbt Transistor Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Igbt Transistor Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Igbt Transistor Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Igbt Transistor Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Igbt Transistor Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Igbt Transistor Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Igbt Transistor Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Igbt Transistor Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Igbt Transistor Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Igbt Transistor by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Igbt Transistor Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Igbt Transistor Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Igbt Transistor Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Igbt Transistor Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Igbt Transistor Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Igbt Transistor Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Igbt Transistor Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

….continued

