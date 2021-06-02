June 2021 Report on Global Igbt Transistor Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Igbt Transistor is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million in 2026, from million in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Microchip
ABB
Infineon
International Rectifier
On semiconductor
STMicroelectronics
Microsemi
Powerex(Mitsubishi)
Hitachi
Fairchildsemi
IXYS
Vishay
Major Types Covered
Three-terminal Monomer Encapsulation
IGBT and FWD Encapsulation Combination
Major Applications Covered
Appliance Motor Drives
Electric Vehicle Motor Drives
Power Factor Correction Converters
Uninterruptible Power Supplies
Solar Inverters
High Frequency Welders
Inductive Heating Cookers
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Igbt Transistor Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Igbt Transistor Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Igbt Transistor Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Igbt Transistor Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Three-terminal Monomer Encapsulation
5.2 IGBT and FWD Encapsulation Combination
6 Global Igbt Transistor Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Appliance Motor Drives
6.2 Electric Vehicle Motor Drives
6.3 Power Factor Correction Converters
6.4 Uninterruptible Power Supplies
6.5 Solar Inverters
6.6 High Frequency Welders
6.7 Inductive Heating Cookers
7 Global Igbt Transistor Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Microchip
8.1.1 Microchip Profile
8.1.2 Microchip Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Microchip Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Microchip Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 ABB
8.2.1 ABB Profile
8.2.2 ABB Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 ABB Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 ABB Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Infineon
8.3.1 Infineon Profile
8.3.2 Infineon Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Infineon Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Infineon Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 International Rectifier
8.4.1 International Rectifier Profile
8.4.2 International Rectifier Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 International Rectifier Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 International Rectifier Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 On semiconductor
8.5.1 On semiconductor Profile
8.5.2 On semiconductor Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 On semiconductor Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 On semiconductor Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 STMicroelectronics
8.6.1 STMicroelectronics Profile
8.6.2 STMicroelectronics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 STMicroelectronics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 STMicroelectronics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Microsemi
8.7.1 Microsemi Profile
8.7.2 Microsemi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Microsemi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Microsemi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Powerex(Mitsubishi)
8.8.1 Powerex(Mitsubishi) Profile
8.8.2 Powerex(Mitsubishi) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Powerex(Mitsubishi) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Powerex(Mitsubishi) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Hitachi
8.9.1 Hitachi Profile
8.9.2 Hitachi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Hitachi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Hitachi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Fairchildsemi
8.10.1 Fairchildsemi Profile
8.10.2 Fairchildsemi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Fairchildsemi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Fairchildsemi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 IXYS
8.11.1 IXYS Profile
8.11.2 IXYS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.11.3 IXYS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.11.4 IXYS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.12 Vishay
8.12.1 Vishay Profile
8.12.2 Vishay Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.12.3 Vishay Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.12.4 Vishay Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Igbt Transistor Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Igbt Transistor Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Igbt Transistor Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Igbt Transistor Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Igbt Transistor Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Igbt Transistor Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Igbt Transistor Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Igbt Transistor Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Igbt Transistor by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Igbt Transistor Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Igbt Transistor Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Igbt Transistor Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Igbt Transistor Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Igbt Transistor Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Igbt Transistor Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Igbt Transistor Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Igbt Transistor Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Igbt Transistor Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Igbt Transistor Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Igbt Transistor by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Igbt Transistor Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Igbt Transistor Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Igbt Transistor Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Igbt Transistor Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Igbt Transistor Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Igbt Transistor Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Igbt Transistor Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
….continued
