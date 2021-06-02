June 2021 Report on Global Commercial Construction Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Commercial Construction market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Commercial Construction market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Commercial Construction industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5454159-global-commercial-construction-market-report-2020-by-key

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Commercial Construction Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Commercial Construction market covered in Chapter 4:

Bouygues Construction

Kiewit

Balfour Beatty

Bechtel

Vinci

Hochtief

Royal BAM Group

Grupo ACS

Laing O’Rourke

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Commercial Construction market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

New Construction

Repair and Maintenance

Refurbishment and Demolition

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Commercial Construction market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Leisure and Hospitality Buildings

Office Buildings

Outdoor Leisure Facilities

Retail Buildings

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Commercial Construction Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 New Construction

1.5.3 Repair and Maintenance

1.5.4 Refurbishment and Demolition

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Commercial Construction Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Leisure and Hospitality Buildings

1.6.3 Office Buildings

1.6.4 Outdoor Leisure Facilities

1.6.5 Retail Buildings

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Commercial Construction Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Commercial Construction Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Commercial Construction Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Commercial Construction Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Commercial Construction

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Commercial Construction

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Commercial Construction Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Bouygues Construction

4.1.1 Bouygues Construction Basic Information

4.1.2 Commercial Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Bouygues Construction Commercial Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Bouygues Construction Business Overview

4.2 Kiewit

4.2.1 Kiewit Basic Information

4.2.2 Commercial Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Kiewit Commercial Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Kiewit Business Overview

4.3 Balfour Beatty

4.3.1 Balfour Beatty Basic Information

4.3.2 Commercial Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Balfour Beatty Commercial Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Balfour Beatty Business Overview

4.4 Bechtel

4.4.1 Bechtel Basic Information

4.4.2 Commercial Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Bechtel Commercial Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Bechtel Business Overview

4.5 Vinci

4.5.1 Vinci Basic Information

4.5.2 Commercial Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Vinci Commercial Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Vinci Business Overview

4.6 Hochtief

4.6.1 Hochtief Basic Information

4.6.2 Commercial Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Hochtief Commercial Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Hochtief Business Overview

4.7 Royal BAM Group

4.7.1 Royal BAM Group Basic Information

4.7.2 Commercial Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Royal BAM Group Commercial Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Royal BAM Group Business Overview

4.8 Grupo ACS

4.8.1 Grupo ACS Basic Information

4.8.2 Commercial Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Grupo ACS Commercial Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Grupo ACS Business Overview

4.9 Laing O’Rourke

4.9.1 Laing O’Rourke Basic Information

4.9.2 Commercial Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Laing O’Rourke Commercial Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Laing O’Rourke Business Overview

5 Global Commercial Construction Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Commercial Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Commercial Construction Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Construction Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Commercial Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Commercial Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Commercial Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Commercial Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Commercial Construction Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Commercial Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Commercial Construction Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Commercial Construction Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Commercial Construction Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Commercial Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Commercial Construction Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Commercial Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Commercial Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Commercial Construction Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Commercial Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Commercial Construction Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Commercial Construction Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Commercial Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Commercial Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Commercial Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Commercial Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Commercial Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Commercial Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Commercial Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Commercial Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Commercial Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Commercial Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Commercial Construction Market Under COVID-19

….continued

More Reports from our Database :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-swine-management-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-05-03

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-host-cell-protein-testing-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-05-04

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-document-databases-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-05-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-off-board-electric-vehicle-charger-evc-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-05-10

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-order-takeaway-online-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-05-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharmaceutical-intermediates-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-2026-2021-05-10

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-neurovascular-intervention-devices-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2027-2021-05-11

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-daylight-fluorescent-pigments-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2021-05-13

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cycling-leg-warmer-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-2026-2021-05-14

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-usa-ptfe-vascular-grafts-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2021-05-18

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105